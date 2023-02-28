Green Tips: Energy upgrades

Park Record logo

Our energy supply gets cleaner every day. In fact, while less than 20% of Utah energy is still delivered to us via renewable sources, this will change drastically within this decade. The 80-megawatt solar farm in Tooele County, one of the largest generators connected to Rocky Mountain Power’s Utah grid to date, is due to deliver green power to our Summit County homes by 2030. This farm is intended to power over a dozen Utah cities, counties, universities, and ski resorts.

Knowing this, it’s wise to start saving up to slowly transition off fossil fuels to a cleaner and healthier home. Think long term: cost savings, health, and environmental impact. The new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) bill is jam-packed with rebates, but the savings depends on your tax bill (which can lower the amount owed but won’t offer a refund if you don’t owe anything). Consider upgrades to the following home areas:

Get a home energy audit. Install solar or other renewable sources. Install a heat pump heating and cooling system. Switch out your appliances (gas stove to electric, laundry, and more). Upgrade your thermostat. Upgrade your insulation, windows, exterior doors, ventilation, air leaks and more. Purchase an electric vehicle, home charger, or battery pack.

The IRA bill is serious and thorough, including low and middle-income households and offering 50% to 100% upfront rebates. Another action we all can do is to support Green Power on our monthly power bills through ThermWise (natural gas) and Blue Sky (electric). Be proactive and think electric.

Recycle Utah, your community non-profit drop-off recycling center, provides these weekly tips. Visit their website for more information – http://www.recycleutah.org

