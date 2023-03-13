Green Tips: Protect your lungs

Park Record logo

The winter season in Utah is in full swing bringing an increase in pollution through inversions. The state of Utah also estimates that each year 19.3 metric tons of carbon dioxide are emitted per person into the atmosphere annually. These factors produce devastating impacts on our air quality, which can be harmful to our environment and health.

Air pollution can affect us by impacting our heart and respiratory health. Chances of stroke, heart disease, and other illnesses become increasingly more likely due to poor air quality.

Here are some of the ways that you can protect your lungs:

Fruits and Vegetables: Fruits and vegetables have been shown to contain phytonutrients that offer protection for the lungs, antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and other essential health benefits. Apples are one of the fruits proven to provide benefits such as reduced lung cancer and asthma risks. These can be a great addition to any diet!

Plants: Studies have shown that houseplants can clean your air by removing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from your air. Some plants achieve this and are low maintenance, such as the peace lily, snake plants, English ivy, and dracaenas.

Teas: Many types of teas have antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties that may improve our lung health. Tulsi, green, and turmeric tea are some of the best options!

Air Purifiers: Air purifiers can also be an excellent way to keep the air clean in your home. These devices are a great investment in monitoring your air quality while also cleaning your air by eliminating smoke, allergens, odors, and dust.

Recycle Utah, your community non-profit drop-off recycling center, provides these weekly tips. Visit their website for more information – http://www.recycleutah.org .