Guest editorial: Be courageous once again

Park Record guest editorial

Following are the remarks I made to the Summit County Council at their March 8 public hearing. I am a former Summit County commissioner who was the lead negotiator for the Tech Park agreement which was signed in December of 2008. I am also a 13-year board member of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust who has served as the president of the Mountainlands Board of Trustees for the past six years.

Thank you, County Council members, for your service to the community. This has been a tough one. I’ve sat where you are now sitting. I know how hard this is and the many factors you are balancing and weighing in your mind.

Early on the in the process, I listened, and my position evolved from total opposition to supporting the modification of the Tech Park agreement, one that I had pride of ownership in, realizing that a mixed-use development could make some sense. There was a better deal to be made for the community through a tough and fair negotiation.

Fair and tough is OK, but not playing by the rules is not. The applicant has attempted to negate you and all the people you represent. They have used their political influence to fundamentally subvert democracy and the will of our local, elected officials. It is disheartening. We all want to have faith in government and they, their lobbyists and state officials, who don’t have a clue about the complexity of this issue, are striping it away. As Council Chair Armstrong said, “They ought to be ashamed.” They are eroding our democracy and government.

So, if I was sitting in your chair, here’s what I would say; and please don’t negotiate “hat-in-hand.” You are the duly elected government. Don’t ask them, tell them! These are the parameters. You, the applicant, willingly purchased a signed, contractual agreement. If you want to modify it, then:

Nothing gets built until there is a Highway 224 improvement plan and funding in place; Reduce the project density from 1.3 million to 700,000 square feet; Add meaningful community benefits; Provide affordable housing, the appropriate number, with appropriate restrictions ensuring it remains affordable in perpetuity. Affordable housing should not be used as an impetus to growth but as response to growth.

Unfortunately, sometimes the courts must be used as a last resort. You should be applauded for your courageous handling of the attempted Hideout annexation.

The applicant has challenged your integrity and authority and diminished the standing of the community. Be courageous once again. Let the applicant and the state know that their actions are unacceptable and the antithesis of good government and process. Hopefully, at a later date, if need be, the courts will agree and at least you can sleep well knowing you’ve done the right thing.

And have faith, you never know, a “No” vote may produce some other ideas to run with, perhaps a reconsideration by the applicant of their actions and perhaps generate a framework for a good faith, productive negotiation.

Thank you for your service to the community and the greater good.