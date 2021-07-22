Guest editorial: Beerman leads with vision and integrity

We’re lucky to have enough interest in local politics that we have competitive City elections. But for me the choice is clear: I enthusiastically support Andy Beerman for Mayor. He leads with vision and integrity.

In my years of public service, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with City Hall, nonprofit organizations, and area businesses. I’ve been continually awed by the brain-power, passion, and spirit of cooperation among our local leaders.

Andy’s leadership rises above this crowd of excellent people. Andy is a leader who isn’t afraid to tackle tough issues and work even harder when challenges arise. He includes partners, listens intently, and is deeply trustworthy.

As an example, he stands firmly by the decision to paint murals in support of our community’s social equity priority. I’m proud that our community did not stay silent during a moment of national racial reckoning. Lost in the misinformation and kerfuffle is that the murals, at the time, were supported by 100% of our Council. I don’t want a mayor that can’t take some heat, especially from people threatened by celebrating diversity.

Andy is also responsive. He is the type of leader who solicits different opinions, listens, learns, and adjusts. We haven’t always agreed on everything – and that is precisely why he keeps asking my opinion. I respect that. The evidence of his attention to input is clear. Under his leadership, the City has increased the opportunity for citizens to engage -from coffees with council to Spanish-language outreach and translation. The change over the past four years has been remarkable.

Perhaps most importantly, Andy is a leader who acts. After decades, Treasure Hill is conserved. Affordable housing is finally being built – 82 from the City and 75 from other developers. The city’s work on walkability and transit has resulted in better experiences for locals. We’re finally doing something with the land at Bonanza Park.

Of the many examples of Andy’s ability to achieve gains on incredibly tough issues, his action on climate stands out. He has worked doggedly to create a statewide option for communities to adopt 100% renewable energy. Now people are looking to Utah – and Park City – for climate leadership. He accomplished this by building strong regional and state relationships.

It’s easy to know where Andy stands on an issue, because he’ll tell you. But he is also intent on knowing where you stand on an issue. The result is leadership that is action-oriented, adaptable, and passionately focused on a better Park City for us, the locals. Like most Parkites, I don’t take for granted how awesome this community is – my children remind me of it every day. I know that Andy has the skills, passion, and experience to lead us further.

Join me in voting for Andy for Mayor.