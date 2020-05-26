Guest editorial: Canice Harte is a leader and deserves your vote for County Council





As an advocate and activist, it is important for me to see women and people of diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives in leadership positions in our community and in all levels of public service and elected government. When we look to elect people to lead our community at the highest levels, we need these people — women and men — to have proven varied experience so we can have confidence that they have what it takes to make thoughtful decisions in our collective interest — decisions that are often contentious and may invoke backlash. This experience comes from time on the ground, in challenging and ambiguous settings and environments, and in the community in varied positions of involvement and leadership.

Canice Harte has been an active member of our community for 14 years. As working parents, Canice and Katy Wang, spouses, have two daughters in the Park City School District. Having started two businesses, Canice employed more than 30 people in Summit County. He has dedicated his time and resources to supporting the arts, youth sports and our trails. For the last seven years, Canice has served on Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and on numerous committees helping to guide the growth and development of our community. Cancie served as vice chair and chair of the Planning Commission. Previously he built and led teams in the outdoor product industry, one of Utah’s nine economic clusters, at Patagonia, Sierra Designs, Salomon and Rossignol. He is a veteran of the Marine Corps, having served our country overseas. He is a leader in Rotary at both the local and state levels, personifying their motto of “Service Above Self.” Canice has proven leadership experience in the military, in business as an entrepreneur and executive, in the community and in numerous nonprofits.

Attention to detail is important for both a candidate and a voter. In March, listening to the candidates discussion and debate on KPCW I was dismayed that one candidate running for this office flatly dismissed Canice’s military and business experience. I found this naive, ignorant and lacking situational awareness. It is not a positive indicator of future effectiveness given the Summit County manager is a brigadier general and land component commander for the Utah Army National Guard.

The June Primary will be a by-mail election only. Primary ballots will only be mailed to registered Republicans and Democrats. If you are an unaffiliated voter, please visit voter.utah.gov to register or to update and make changes to your voter information.

These are unprecedented times. Times of volatility, uncertainty, change and ambiguity. Every day we see examples of how local and county governments are the foundation upon which our nation is built and sustained. Summit County led Utah in the response to a global pandemic. These positions are not learning laboratories or resume builders. They are where operational leaders make the tough decisions and accept the responsibilities. I have confidence that Canice possesses situational awareness to make thoughtful decisions. Canice Harte is an operational leader with the understanding, familiarity, passion and commitment that Summit County needs right now.

Please cast your vote for Canice Harte in June.