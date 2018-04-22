Guest editorial: Conley says serving as Park City superintendent was a privilege

As many of you already know, I will soon begin my role as Superintendent of Mesa Public Schools. It has been my privilege to serve as Superintendent of Park City School District. It has not always been an easy position to hold. We have celebrated together, laughed together, learned together, cried together, and healed together. But my driving passion each and every day has, and will always be, helping every student achieve his/her potential.

The past five years have been the best learning experience of my career, and I have many to thank. Words cannot express the heartfelt gratitude I feel for our teachers who bring passion and commitment to work every day. They are making a lasting difference in all who enter their classrooms. It was my good fortune to be surrounded by talented and skilled administrators who capably managed schools and departments throughout the district. It was the best team in my entire career. To our support staff, in ways large and small, each of you has made a positive difference for our students. You are the bright, innovative, and hard working professionals. Finally, it has been a privilege to work collaboratively with so many incredible community partners and parents. The generosity of this community has provided our students with rich opportunities to soar beyond their own expectations.

Our accomplishments these last five years reflect the dedication, perseverance, and collaboration of staff throughout the district. Educating our children for a successful future is important and influential work. I will leave with pride for the many accomplishments our students and staff have achieved.

There is plenty of work yet to be done, and I ask that you give the next Superintendent the trust and loyalty he/she needs to lead the school district to the next level. Remember that the traits of kindness and compassion that we ask our students to learn must be modeled from the adults first. Our educators deserve respect, kindness, and support as they care for and educate our children.

Thank you for sharing and trusting your children with me. PCSD is a special place because of the engagement and belief in education from this community. It will forever hold a loving place in my heart.