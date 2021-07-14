Guest editorial: County GOP chair’s take on Critical Race Theory is beyond the pale

The recent Guest Editorial expressing the Republican view of Critical Race Theory (CRT) was beyond the pale. The Chair of the Summit County GOP’s suggestion that CRT is an existential threat to the citizens and children of Utah, the citing of Seinfeld and the Costanza Rule (“if you believe it, it is not a lie”), and defining Postmodernist thought as a disease is the very definition of duplicitous behavior in the face of the Post Trumpian Regressive GOP denial of reality. If the current GOP truly believes what they spew forth: that Trump won the 2020 election, that the “big steal” wrongly denied the country of the rightful Republican leadership that will self righteously reappear in all of its Republican glory next month, and that State level legislation being passed to specifically misrepresent CRT and target Black voters as unqualified and fraudulent does not expose the GOP’s duplicity, then the corollary to the Costanza doctrine must be true….

Wait a minute…. The pure fact is that Chair of the Summit County GOP got it all exactly backwards in misquoting George Costanza. There are in fact facts in the modern world we can prove and all rely on. Many can be found on the internet with a simple Google search. What is CRT? “Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” (What Is Critical Race Theory, and Why Is It Under Attack?, Education Week, May 18, 2021). Gee, it seems the GOP Chair misrepresented the truth by spouting misinformation he simply believes to be true, but we cannot in fact prove his belief to be true. Ignoring or misrepresenting CRT does a disservice to our community. Postmodernist thought is not a disease, it is a search for the truth. If truth does in fact exist and can be found on the internet, then can we also find mistruths with a simple Google search? Search “Big Lie” for yourself. The recent documentary about the internet and social media force feeding misinformation as believable truths is worth watching (The Social Dilemma, 2020, available on Netflix). This is the real threat to our children.