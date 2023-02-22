Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific: ‘It ain’t over till it’s over.’

Park Record guest editorial

The overwhelming passage of Utah Senate Bill 84 has prompted many to believe Summit County’s fight to prevent the Dakota Pacific development at the Park City Tech Center is over. S.B. 84 essentially allows Dakota Pacific to build their massive development without county approval. Even if Gov. Cox vetoes the bill, there are enough votes to override such an action. Nonetheless, to quote Yogi Berra, “it ain’t over till it’s over.”

Summit County Council Chair Roger Armstrong stated on Feb. 16, “at the end of this process, the County Council will make a decision and we will be satisfied that DPRE (Dakota Pacific) received a full and fair analysis of its proposed amended uses, and that the public will have had the opportunity to learn about the proposed changes and to provide its input to both parties.”

It would be easy for the Council to throw up their hands at this point as many believe the decision is out of their control. Nonetheless, as Chair Armstrong stated, the process will continue unabated in spite of the machinations of the state legislature. The fact remains the primary consideration of the Council is not the advisability of the Dakota Pacific project itself, but whether or not to grant amendments to the 2008 Park City Tech Center development agreement. In other words, change the established zoning for the parcels on which Dakota Pacific plans to build their development.

There lies the crux of this contentious matter. Dakota Pacific purchased these parcels knowing full well the existing zoning limited development to technology interests that would create high paying jobs unlike those offered by the resorts, hotels, and other service businesses. It is now clear they never had any intention of “building what they bought.”

It’s bad enough that Summit County had to contend with a multi-billion dollar corporation with deep pockets that can hire full-time advocates to plead their case. Not content with these advantages, Dakota Pacific clearly worked with the Utah legislature to craft bills that are intended to bend the county to their will. S.B. 84 is just the latest and most egregious example of the strong-arm tactics they have employed.

The vast majority of Summit County residents are clearly against this project due to its location, size, design, and variance from the Tech Center’s original intent. Dakota Pacific has shown they can’t be trusted, are disdainful of the county approval process, and are completely uncaring about the community their project will impact for generations.

The Summit County Council should complete the review process for Dakota Pacific and ultimately vote to reject their proposal based on the merits. The Tech Center, while thus far unable to fulfill its original purpose, is still a viable development that would benefit our community greatly if fully realized.

Its probable Summit County will have to seek legal remedy to overturn S.B. 84 and its 2022 predecessor, H.B. 462. These bills single out Summit County in an attempt to usurp local control by the very people we elect to safeguard our community. The Summit County Council must stand up to these tactics of questionable legality. To allow Dakota Pacific and their political henchmen to dictate the future of our county will set an ugly precedent that will have ramifications for decades.

The Council will hold two public hearings at the Ecker Hill Middle School Auditorium on March 1 and March 8. A final decision is scheduled to be announced at the Summit County Council meeting on March 15. I urge all concerned residents of Summit County to attend as many of these meetings as possible to encourage the County Council to reject Dakota Pacific’s proposal once and for all.