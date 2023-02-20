Guest editorial: Gov. Cox, you’re our last hope in Summit County

Park Record guest editorial

Gov. Cox, you’re our last hope to preserve our land use authority in Summit County. Please do not sign S.B. 84. As a lon term elected official, I’m sure you’re as horrified as we are that the Utah State Legislature is attempting to usurp our specific county land use authority to grant a special favor to Republican donors. This reeks of all the favoritism, greed and legislative special interest that is so often the subject of the criticism of our “one-party” state. It’s perfect evidence of the old adage, “absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

As background, for the last 30 years, we fought against Property Reserve Inc. in their attempts to build houses all over that corner of Kimball Junction. In the closing days of 2008, I was a member of the Summit County Commission. Commissioners Bob Richer, Ken Woolstenhulme and I approved and signed a development agreement giving the Boyer interests the right to develop a research park at the southwest corner of Kimball Junction. We were very pleased in this transaction to acquire a large tract of open space and the promise of an opportunity to diversify our economic base in the face of warming climate and decreasing snow levels in our resort-based economy.

The Boyers built the required affordable housing as Liberty Peak Apartments, but never attracted more than two properties to their research park. Though their excuse was that housing was too expensive, we suspect that in the face of booming tech startups in Utah during the ensuing years, Boyer prioritized their other properties in the Wasatch Front and allowed the Kimball Junction property to languish. They sold it to Dakota Pacific. Dakota Pacific obviously never considered developing the research park. They had more lucrative stars in their eyes.

Kimball Junction already has more than ample residential property, both affordable and market rate. We clearly recognize the desperate need for affordable housing and are building it in locations already served by our free bus systems in locations where there are or will be ample services.

I have served on Park City Council, Summit County Commission and Summit County Council. We have a very clear vision of the needs of our community. The community has spoken very loudly and very clearly to reject the Dakota Pacific proposal. Our crying need is economic diversity, not more residential and commercial density.

Please join us in rejecting this ill-considered intrusion into what we consider our county purview: the future of our community. Do not sign S.B. 84.

Sally Elliott

Park City