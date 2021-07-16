Guest editorial: I will be a voice for the working class

I fell in love with this town back in 2002 traveling all the way from New York to visit for the first time during the Olympics. I got my board waxed for a six pack of beer at a shop on Main Street and I bought my first lift ticket for $50 off some teen who had a bunch of extra passes from work in the local ski shop. I bought a Roots hat and just rode the best snow on earth!

In 2011, I finally had the courage to leave California with a packed car. With the hope of a small town mountain life. 10 years later I still reside on the same street and my love for Park City has not changed.

The service industry has been good to me and so has Park City. A town where hard work and a good attitude will get you far.

I have served many of you at the Montage and at the St. Regis. I’ve taught your kids to snowboard. I now look to serve you on our City Council. I ask for your vote and in return I promise … to the best of my ability to represent your voice at City Council. The voice for the quiet fabric of our town. For all the servers, bartenders, housekeepers, ski instructors and patrol … for the teachers, grocery workers and bus drivers. For all the people who work tirelessly to make this the best ski destination town in the world.

I will continue to work in the service industry, even on City Council, to give me the unique ability to connect with both residents and visitors on a daily basis. Helping to balance a shared sustainable tourism.

Vote for the uniqueness of this town … that I crave, as well as so many others. A town where you can bike down the street and someone calls out your name. A place where your kids can still take the bus to school. To walk into a small local deli or bar and they know your sandwich or drink.

There’s a little bit left in that small town quality from ten years ago and I don’t want us to lose that. This is our town.

We have to grow and we have to develop, but we have to be responsible and I will do my best to mitigate that … to stay on top of issues and to make sure that we can hold on to what we once had … because like they said in CHEERS … sometimes you want to go where everyone knows your name…

These towns and places in the world … are few and far between, but 10 years later I’m still going down the street and I hear my name and I will make sure that we continue in the next 10 years to hear our names.

Please visit gowithjamo.com and VOTE for OUR TOWN! Facebook@gowithjamo. I look forward to hearing your name.