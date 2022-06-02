Guest Editorial: Just say no to hotels in residential neighborhoods





Some things in Park City should be a no-brainer, like denying a permit for a Hotel in the middle of our Historic Residential neighborhood.

And yet for the past seven months, the owners of 22 homes on Park and Woodside Avenues have had to join together to try and prevent this from happening.

The issue comes to a vote this Wednesday, June 8 before the Planning Commission –– We hope anyone opposed to commercial creep in Park City’s residential neighborhoods will join us there –– to ask the Commissioners to protect our homes, our community, and our narrow Old Town streets, by denying this application.

The application comes from the Washington School on Park Avenue, which has been quietly run as a bed & breakfast for nearly 40 years. Over time the City placed several Conditions on the School’s B&B permit to protect the neighboring homes, including prohibitions on guest and employee parking on residential streets, organized outdoor events like weddings, and delivery trucks on Woodside.

But a few years ago the School’s owners chose to start calling their B&B a hotel, and are now asking to make it official. This may not sound like such a big deal, but if the School’s application is granted as written, they will gain the legal right to open a restaurant and/or a bar serving 60 people per night, allow guest parking on Park Ave and delivery trucks on Woodside.

There’s even an item in this application that could allow outdoor events for up to 250 people –– Imagine if your next-door neighbor wanted to host outdoor weddings every weekend of the summer. This is what we could one day face in our Residential HR-1 Zone.

For all these reasons, we the homeowners of Park & Woodside Avenues are strongly opposed to (1) dining for non-B&B guests (since restaurants are a prohibited Use in HR-1), and (2) lifting any of the current parking and delivery prohibitions on Park and Woodside Avenues, and (3) special event permits for this B&B (since HR-1 is the only residential zone that prohibits outdoor events).

A Hotel permit and its associated uses is a slippery slope that shouldn’t be allowed in this residential HR-1 neighborhood –– Surely the rights of one (commercial) property owner do not outweigh the rights of all the many home-owners who live above, below and right next door to this B&B.