Guest editorial: Mutilating Parley’s Canyon, the climate and our future

The medical profession, including the editorial staff of the top 200 medical journals , has joined every other scientific organization in the world in warning that the climate crisis is the greatest threat mankind has ever faced; the associated “catastrophic harm to [public] health will be impossible to reverse,” and threatens the lives of billions of people.

One example of that danger is shockingly obvious right now. As I write this, Eastern states are being smothered in what resembles a scene from “Blade Runner,” a truly apocalyptic level of air pollution courtesy of hundreds of wildfires in Canada, a gift largely of the climate crisis in real time. But scientists warn that the climate crisis is just getting started.

After squandering decades of opportunity we have at best about seven years to dramatically reduce atmospheric CO2 concentrations, before feed-back loops kick in and virtually guarantee irreversible climate catastrophe. Halting deforestation world-wide is just as critical as abandoning carbon-based energy. Climate protection must be our No. 1 priority in forest management, everything else pales by comparison. But many of the same people who are outraged at deforestation in the Amazon, Africa, and Indonesia are just fine with it in Utah.

Under what is now a tiresome and largely false premise — that Western forests are overgrown, unhealthy tinderboxes from decades of fire suppression — thousands of acres of trees in the Wasatch Mountains are being crushed and denuded by chain saws and the “bullhog masticator ,” a hideous machine every bit as obscene as its name. Every one of the thousands of trees “masticated” in Parley’s Canyon and throughout the Wasatch tilts that carbon equation in the wrong direction just as surely as if it was happening in the Amazon.

Even worse, many butchered trees are being turned into bonfires, releasing more CO2, and launching deadly pollution in every direction, including black carbon nanoparticles that accelerate the melt of mountain snow-pack and are the most potent climate forcer after CO2.

The residual ash from those tens of thousands of slash pile bonfires are essentially unlined, unregulated, mini-superfund sites. They are saturated with the same witch’s brew of toxins that contaminate the smoke — heavy metals, PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons), dioxins, acrolein, formaldehyde, and hydroxide ions that sterilize the soil and may seep into groundwater and even surface water.

This “healthy forest initiative” includes spraying herbicides to kill saplings and other unwanted vegetation. Herbicides are the opposite of “healthy.” They are biologic poison to virtually all organisms and are linked to a wide range of human and wildlife diseases at relevant environmental exposures.

The government document that proclaims the “need” for mutilating Parley’s Canyon reveals frank inconsistencies and startling priorities. It claims the watershed is damaged from historical “clear-cut logging” and grazing, but that fire suppression has left “excess biomass.” So we allowed too many trees to be cut down, but we didn’t allow enough to be burned down? We let too many cows graze in the past, but we need more grazing of deer and elk? Sacrificing trees to make it easier for hunters to bag their deer is front and center in the “need.”

Beyond claiming this project complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), not a single word in the document acknowledges any of its damaging consequences. Not a single word about the climate, the pollution, or about the danger to humans of the pesticides. Not a word about the nesting birds and small wildlife lost with every tree “masticated.”

What remains is this question: is all this forest mutilation really helpful in reducing wildfire risk? Even if true, it would still be a high price to pay for a small, theoretical risk reduction.

The U.S. Forest Service has constructed an “excessive fuels” narrative that has convinced many policymakers and mountain homeowners that high-severity fire in the worst possible places is inevitable without “treatment” (deforestation), and that treatments are effective in reducing that severity. Many independent forest researchers offer a markedly contrasting opinion on both counts.

The climate crisis is the main driver of Western forests’ new vulnerability, not tree density or “excessive fuels.” The largest relevant study ever done, of over 1,500 fires covering 23 million acres, concluded the more “thinning” of trees in a forest, the more quickly and intensely a wildfire burns. Thinning reduces forest shade, increases wind speed and forest temperature, dries out the soil and vegetation, and stresses remaining trees. The most widely cited forest ecologist in the world, Dr. David Lindenmayer , author of 48 books on forests, says, “logged forests always burn at greater severity than intact forests.”

If we prioritize such trifles as a better hunting experience for a few above an inhabitable climate for us all, what will we possibly say to future generations in our defense?