Guest editorial: NIMBYs 1, affordability 0

Park Record guest editorial

I think the elected officials in Park City and Summit County should go back to school for Economics 101. While there, they should pay specific attention to the concept of “supply and demand” which is the bedrock principle of modern economics and capitalism.

Gov. Cox, for all his flaws, understands this concept. When talking about the price of housing in Park City and Summit County, he offered up this brilliant bit of insight: “When you have demand far outpacing the supply, we’re just going to see prices continue to go up.”

It’s hard to believe that this benign comment, which is so obvious to anyone paying attention, could be considered in any way controversial. Housing prices in Park City and Summit County are high because our local government has been captured by the all-powerful NIMBY lobby, which refuses to allow supply-side solutions to address issues with housing demand.

Local officials have tried nothing and seem to be out of ideas on how to address the housing issue. You cannot address housing shortages by solely pushing for more deed-restricted affordable housing, because that only subsidizes demand instead of addressing supply.

Another proposal would consider placing more stringent restrictions on Short Term Rentals (STRs). This, however, fails to address the reason why STRs have become so widespread: There are more people that want to visit Park City than there are available hotel rooms. With this imbalance in the market, private homeowners are stepping up to absorb the excess demand. Banning STRs would not decrease demand to visit Park City, so prices for existing hotel rooms would rise until equilibrium has been met.

The smarter response to curbing the proliferation of STRs would be to construct more hotels. Not only would building more hotel rooms increase our tax base, but it would allow units that were formerly STRs to return to the general housing pool, increasing the supply of housing available to locals.

A third idea, which I’ve seen proposed on these very pages and vocalized by members local elected officials, would force Vail and Alterra to recreate the company towns of yesteryear somewhere on the outskirts, so entitled Parkites don’t have to look at the service workers who make this town run.

It is not those corporations’ responsibility to shoulder the burden of creating housing when our local government says “NO” to any proposal that would substantially increase the number of available housing units in Park City.

If housing affordability is truly a goal of Summit County progressives, we should embrace housing policies that attempt to increase supply in order to meet demand and ignore the protestations of the NIMBY cabal. Failure to do so will cede the high ground on housing policy to Gov. Cox and the regressive Utah Legislature.

The Legislature has already shown a willingness to supersede local land use authority as evidenced by its aggressive actions in favor of the proposed Dakota Pacific development at the Tech Center, and it will only grow more emboldened if we don’t change course.

Housing abundance, not reflexive NIMBYism, is the path forward.

This is a golden opportunity for Summit County and Park City to lead the way as an example to the rest of the state on how to embrace the abundance agenda and build housing for all.