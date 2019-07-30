Guest editorial: Park City Council candidate says article mischaracterized statements from previous campaign

I’m never going to tell you what you want to hear, but I will always tell you the truth.

“During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.” — Eric Blair aka George Orwell.

The truth is that for many decades, this Republic has been in a protracted, slow motion existential battle with familiar enemies — tyranny and oppression. The prognosis is negative: tyranny and oppression are winning.

“If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.” — James Madison.

Here we are 18 years (really 80 years) later and no end of war in sight.

“Of all the enemies to public liberty war is, perhaps, the most to be dreaded … from these proceed debts … No nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare.” — James Madison.

Freedom? No. Patriot Act? Yes, particularly Sec. 215, which “authorized” the limitless NSA spying on ALL Americans — a complete contravention of the 4th Amendment. The metadata and content of all of our phone calls, video chats, text messages, and emails just so happens to be stored here in Utah at the NSA Data Facility on Camp Williams. We’ve also spent trillions of borrowed dollars prosecuting these fake wars. That’s right, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, Condoleeza Rice, John Bolton, Bill Kristol et al manufactured fake evidence about WMDs to invade a sovereign country which is tantamount to war crime. Have they been prosecuted? Nope.

But I digress. What about Donald Trump’s constant blustering of the Deep State and “fake news?” Well, Trump invented neither. The Deep State was officially created on July 26, 1947 when Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947. The Act authorized secretive military intelligence operations to be transferred from a military, war-time purview into full-time, ever increasing civilian intelligence operations which ultimately pervaded all of civilian government thereby embedding itself as the heart of the unofficial 4th branch of government — the Bureaucracy. The Deep State would run many illegal operations like Operations Paperclip, Ajax, Condor, Chaos, Phoenix, Mockingbird, and many others with Mockingbird being the CIA program started in the 1950s to create “fake news” as a way to control contemporary media narratives thus control popular opinion in the United States.

So what does any of this have to do with Park City Municipal elections? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.

The Park Record is engaged in low-level psychological warfare similar to that engaged in by the CIA during Operation Mockingbird. Their goal is to assassinate my character by mischaracterizing my statements on national geo-political issues during a federal campaign by conflating them with local issues during this local campaign without giving context or presupposition. Not only does is it disrespect my institutional knowledge and experience as a top-secret national security contractor, but it’s an abuse of your trust and an insult on your intellect.

Like 42% of Parkites, I too am a political atheist not subscribing to the false paradigm of Left vs. Right. I’m an American first and duty bound to protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, even if those enemies have won for themselves titles like Senator, Secretary, or even POTUS. If pointing out the “emperor’s new clothes” on social media makes me the bane of your existence, then so be it. I will serve as the lightning rod for your hate. I can take it. My role in the UTGOP is purely to champion the causes of military veterans of which I am proudly one and to act as a reformer on the inside. Anything else The Park Record would have you believe is the REAL conspiracy theory. Love me or hate me — I really don’t care. Just make sure your vote is counted on Aug. 13.