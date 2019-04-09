Guest editorial: Parkites can do their part in the fight against leukemia

A friend of mine, Faith, was diagnosed with Leukemia at age 3. With exceptional medical care and the financial support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, she was declared cancer-free. She now leads the life of a healthy teenager. Faith was lucky — more than 1/3 of blood cancer patients do no not survive five years after their diagnosis. I, along with 14 other girls at Park City High School, want to help give other children the same chance as Faith.

This spring, we are competing against other high schoolers in Utah to try and raise the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. LLS is an organization that is working toward a cure for blood cancer and helping patients receive the treatments they need. My contribution to helping our team reach our goal has been planning a student art show for which students at Ecker Hill Middle School, Treasure Mountain Junior High and PCHS have been thoughtful enough to donate their work. I was especially grateful to receive a tremendous amount of support from our photography teacher, Natalie Star, who is curating the show.

The J Go Gallery, located at the top of Main Street, was generous enough to host our event. The show is called Art With Heart, as the event is proof of the compassion Park City's students, teachers, business owners and community members possess. The show will be held on Friday, April 19 from 6-8 p.m. There will be a $5 admission fee for students and a $10 fee for adults. Light refreshments will be served and live music will be performed by PCHS students. Purchasing a piece of art or simply attending the show could save a life. According to LLS, someone is diagnosed with leukemia about every three minutes and every nine minutes a leukemia patient passes away.

Our team is also putting on a student concert at O'Shucks Bar and Grill on at 5:30 p.m. on April 26. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for adults. The venue was kindly donated by another one of the district's exceptional art teachers, Debra Corrigan and her husband. The PC Marc will also be hosting a yoga class on a date to be determined. Admission to the class will be $10.

If you can't make it to any of our events but still want to help our team reach our goal, donations can be made to my fundraising page: events.lls.org/ut/saltlakesoy19/slapine or my team member Mia Rapella: MiaLLS.org. Or checks can be made out to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and sent to the Rapella family at 3265 Big Spruce Way, 84098.