Guest editorial: Planning commission IDs key concerns with PCMR base project

The Planning Commission continued their review of the PCMR Base Area Project application submitted by PEG Development June 16, 2021. Another 5+ hour long meeting, but for those of us paying close attention to this matter, the majority of the Commissioners did not hold back during the wrap up roundtable at the end of the meeting. Community and RRAD members (Responsible Resort Area Development) were pleased to find out the Commissioners have been thoroughly reviewing the staff report and applicant’s submission as well as listening to our public input and reading our emails.

In an effort to increase the level of awareness with regards to this project, the following key issues were identified by the majority of the Planning Commissioners at the end of the work session on June 16, 2021 and cited as needing further review and/or modifications before a vote:

Insufficient justification for 502 parking reduction exception from Land Management Code. Also, inadequate parking garage heights and detail related to drop off stalls including impact on day-skier parking. Requested actual counts for number of above vs below grade parking spaces for each parcel.

Inadequate connectivity for pedestrian and bike access to mountain as well as inadequate separation of pedestrians and bikes from vehicular traffic. Lack of bike circulation plan and covered parking for cyclists. Sidewalks of only 5’ width are too narrow.

Safety concerns over location of Loading Dock; it intersects with pedestrian and cyclist pathway as well as is in close proximity to pedestrian HAWK signal.

Inadequate space for shuttle drop off and snow storage detail.

Insufficient detail included in Construction Phasing and Mitigation Plan.

Failure to include Mountain Upgrade Plan in application.

Insufficient detail pertaining to landscaping, streetscapes and final building design. Building height variations should enhance the appearance of the buildings.

Insufficient detail with regards to utility upgrades.

I would like to commend Commissioner Suesser for her very specific assessment of the current proposal and its shortcomings compared to the General Plan objectives for the Resort Center as well, specifically identifying circulation, alternative parking, traffic demand management strategies, multi-modal connections and reducing impact of project on surrounding residential communities. Kudos to Commissioner Kenworthy as well for citing the lack of coordination and teamwork between the Applicant, City and Summit County with regards to transportation, micro-transit, Uber, staging, etc. He boldly called out an overall lack of certainty the proposed Site Plan will work and it is not acceptable to expect the community and employees to suffer the consequences should it not work.

Although many of the concerns expressed have been brought up either by Staff, Commissioners or the City’s third party consultant over the last several months, the delivery at the June meeting felt like it had more teeth. The Applicant’s response to the Commissioner’s comments was dramatic and the tension seems to be building. While the agenda has not been made public as of yet, the next meeting on this project is Wednesday, July 21st at 5:30pm. Meetings are still being held virtually and I urge residents to attend. I’ll say it again, whether you live in Old Town, Thaynes, Prospector, Park Meadows, Bear Hollow, Park City Heights, Deer Valley or anywhere which requires time in Park City, without question this project will have an impact on your community and quality of life.