Guest editorial: Positivity can make a difference during the pandemic



Letters

Treasure Mountain Junior High’s Leadership group has worked together to create a program that will bring our community together. This program includes daily challenges, positive messages and pictures, and a contest anyone can participate in. We’ve created a platform in which everyone can have fun and share their fun, even when we’re all stuck at home.

Through hard work and dedication, we have launched our website and made a more user-friendly platform so anyone can view our challenges, read our positive messages and get more information on our program, team and contest regardless of their device preference. As president of our team, I am very proud to see how far this program has come. A lot of time and effort has been put into our work and I am excited to see where this will go, not only with the community but with my team’s future acts of service. I believe this program is just the beginning of a positive community and future.

The central aspect of our program is our weekly challenges. With different levels of difficulty, anyone of any age can do them. The different levels of difficulty offer easier challenges designed for younger or less independent people, and increasingly difficult challenges to integrate higher levels of problem-solving, creativity and independence.

Morale is at an all-time low during these hard times. Positive messages are a good way to increase morale, while also showing Park City residents, regardless of whether they’re an adult, child or student, that there is kindness in our rather chaotic world. Our messages and encouragement include acts of community kindness, competition winners and Park City’s fun challenge and activity pictures. We believe that it takes something small to start something big. So we’re sharing small positive things, in hopes that it will make a big wave of community togetherness.

One of the other things we offer that we believe will boost spirits is a bi-weekly competition. This contest is a way for us to build positive rivalries and engage conversations between those who wouldn’t normally talk to each other. It also allows our friends, neighbors, coworkers and others to come together in new and innovative ways. Our competition is meant to recognize people for their support, effort and ability to see the light in the darkness of COVID-19. It’s also a great way to keep people busy and happy while indoors and do fun activities they haven’t done in years.

This week’s challenges are “Mixing History” and “Fort-unate Future.” Mixing History is a challenge for those who like cooking, eating food or both! Fort-unate Future is a challenge designed to engage STEM and creative notions so that people can dive into the world of engineering, having fun and getting comfy. Mixing History contest entries are due on April 2, and Fort-unate Future entries are due April 6.

If you’re interested in learning more information, checking out our challenges or entering our contest, you can visit our website at sites.google.com/view/pcspirit or email me personally at artandmusic1129@gmail.com.