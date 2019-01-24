Guest editorial: Romney continues to fuel ‘flip-flopper’ criticism

President Trump recently admonished Mitt Romney, the newly elected Republican senator from Utah and America's self-appointed moral compass, for a scathing op-ed Romney wrote slamming the president again for all Trump's moral depravities, sleazy business ethics, unfitness for office, blah, blah, blah.

Yeah, right Mitt, thanks for the heads up, we weren't aware. Who knew? "Mitt" … what kind of name is that anyway? His name is Willard. (Answer: "Mitt" is from his father's cousin, Milton "Mitt" Romney, a quarterback for the Chicago Bears in the 1920s) … OK, pretty cool, but it still doesn't answer the question. Must have something to do with football.

Romney has always had his eye on money, politics and power. He sees himself as a leader. Unfortunately, he's been branded in the media as a flip-flopper. His gaffes go way beyond any mindless thing a Donald Trump or even a Joe Biden would say or do. "Uncle Joe" is a hearty soul with a good heart and sense of humor. "The Donald" is a paranoid, heartless bully who makes no sense at all. Romney, on the other hand, is an exasperated flip-flopping fish helplessly sucking for power and presidential air-time as his time runs out, and as the new crop of firebrand congressmen and future presidential candidates, especially the women, push the old guard aside and call them on their shortcomings … many of whom are spineless and ineffective and need to be pushed aside.

In politics the cream doesn't always rise to the top.

Romney's flip-flop personal gain politics are again highlighted when the once hard-on-Russia politician recently voted in favor of Trump lifting the sanctions on businesses linked to Vladimir Putin ally and Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska, even when many of his Republican colleague senators voted against it. Mitt must have taken Trump's call for him to be a "team player" as an order going against whatever personal conscience he may have.

Romney's gaffes are both legend, and character-revealing. The tale of Seamus, Romney's Irish Setter who got sick while riding for 12 hours in a cage on the roof of the family's vacation station wagon has come to characterize Romney as the out-of-touch politician candidate, and seemingly thoughtless man he is. Even Chevy Chase wouldn't have done that! Mitt's "47 percent" quote marred his 2012 election bid for president. He was captured on video tape speaking at a private fund raiser saying, "There are 47 percent of the people who will vote for the president (Obama) no matter what … who are dependent on government, who believe they are victims … these are people who pay no income tax … and so my job is not to worry about these people. I'll never convince them they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives."

Jeez, Mitt. You said that? What about poor Seamus, did you really do that?

Romney, with his eye ever on the White House, has been widely criticized for flip-flopping on issues vacillating between whichever way the wind is blowing in favor of his own personal gain and ambitions. Who can forget how, during the 2016 election, he lambasted Trump as a morally depraved "con man" not fit to be president. Then, when Trump won, how Romney was groveling before him for the Secretary of State job. I remember the widely publicized dinner meeting at the posh Jean-Gorges restaurant located in the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York. Trump had steak, Romney had lamb chops (I wonder if he saved the bones for Seamus?) … and then the follow-up interview. He didn't get the job no matter how he "gushed" about Trump and all the wonderful things he would do for the country.

You'd think he'd learn by now to take a firm stand on something to establish some character and credibility, but no, the hits (gaffes) just keep on coming. He called Trump's government shutdown "absurd" and now he agrees with it. He has supported Trump's border wall but doesn't think it's the "national emergency" Trump claims.

Romney, now pushing 72 and the newly elected junior Republican senator from Utah, has a good track record as governor of Massachusetts…? (2003-2007) and for his performance "saving" Utah's 2002 Winter Olympics from the local Salt Lake City crooks, "businessmen," who were running that show. Mitt's a businessman himself, and a politician on top of that, just like Donald Trump, which means he makes money off money and produces nothing. Leadership? No thanks. He's a corporate man of the people … "Corporations are people, my friend." Come to think of it, Romney and Trump are probably more alike than they are dissimilar.

The mom-jeaned, head-tilted, heavenly condescending-smiled Romney wants to be president so bad he can taste it. He wants to be America's moral leader and our commander in chief. Both lofty goals. Problem is, he sees himself as some sort of "savior" for an America in moral decay, but it looks like he is putting his own self-interests, moralities and ambitions first. Question is, can we trust Mitt to put America's best interests first?

The people closest to Mitt Romney think that, "if Mitt loses, the country loses" and "if Mitt wins, the country wins." Lately, I'm wondering just which country they're talking about.

John Kushma is a communication consultant and lives in Logan.