Guest editorial: Stevens has the skill set needed on County Council





As a local business owner, I support Malena Stevens for Summit County Council. Malena will replace Kim Carson for County Council Seat C, and it is important that we retain a council member with a similar skill set to Kim. I have had the opportunity to associate with many of the elected officials within Summit County, and I have learned that we have an attentive, hardworking group of people leading us. Over the years I have appreciated the perspective and understanding Kim Carson has brought to the County Council because of her experience in education and her focus on social services and community wellness. Her technical skills and approach have been colored by her concern for individual members of our community in addition to the collective whole. Summit County only thrives when everyone in the county is appreciated, included and valued. Kim Carson has brought this perspective to council for eight years, and Malena Stevens will continue that focus into the future. Malena has the experience, the education and the relationships to forward important, collaborative work in Summit County for vulnerable populations, small businesses and the community as a whole.

Because Malena deeply understands the needs of the community, she can collaborate to better direct resources toward accomplishing Summit County’s collective goals. Malena doesn’t simply have budgeting experience; she has experience with government budget in the middle of crisis. She is an integral part of the police command staff budget team, where she analyzes and strategizes regarding current realities. Her ability to collaborate and act strategically to support the community is a skill we need in all council members over the next few years. Small businesses are turning toward government at all levels for support and intervention, and we need leaders who understand how government budgets operate so they can readjust money toward current critical needs. Malena has this knowledge and skill, which will allow her to quickly assimilate onto council and work collaboratively to address all of our needs. Because she also is a planning commissioner, Malena understands the impact of planning decisions and has been thoughtful in her approach to important decisions involving development within the Snyderville Basin. She is deeply concerned with retaining the quality of life for all residents of Summit County, and I know this dedication will continue when she is elected.

Finally, we need to retain diversity of experience and skill sets on our County Council. We have many accomplished and skilled businessmen on our council right now, and I have had the pleasure of working with them over the years. They bring perspective from a variety of fields, and collectively their skill sets have been critical in moving forward the goals of the county. That being said, we also need councilmembers who have a different world view. Malena brings this through her skill set and as a young, professional woman. Summit County has long been a progressive county, focused on supporting vulnerable populations and encouraging diversity of thought. With five businessmen on our council, I fear that we will see less diversity of thought in council conversations.

Leaders with different backgrounds lead in different ways. Malena has led from a place of service and compassion within this community for years. She approaches decision making in a collaborative fashion, which is how council decisions must be made. The council is a team, and we need all members of that team to be engaged, intelligent and passionate about serving this community. Malena Stevens is all of those things and will bring a needed perspective to our County Council over the next four years. Please join me in casting your vote for Malena Stevens!