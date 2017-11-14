Guest editorial: Thanks to all for generosity during Live PC Give PC

As most are aware, Live PC Give PC was held on November 10th, the 7th year for the event. The board and staff of the Park City Community Foundation, which sponsors Live PC Give PC, were thrilled in 2011 when $300,000 was raised for local nonprofits in 24 hours in its first year. From little acorns do great oaks grow – from a fledgling idea, the momentum of the event is truly amazing and evidenced by over $2 million being raised this year in a single day!

In times that are often seen as contentious internationally, nationally and even to some extent locally, unfortunately, it is often tragedy that unites communities. However, the outpouring of support evidenced on November 10th was not due to any calamity but rather a shared belief that nonprofits are a critical part of who we are and represent what we believe. It was thousands of people taking it in their own hands to fund change for good. This generosity allowed many nonprofits to raise large sums of money, but perhaps most heartwarming were the smaller entities who received support well beyond their expectations. In many cases, that funding literally sustains their individual missions. A little means a lot on this day. Let all of us in the nonprofit field see this as a call from donors and citizens to build upon the great work done to date in making Park City the vibrant place it is, to be enjoyed by all, for all.

I trust many of you felt the energy of an unbelievable feel-good day. My wife and I often debate our favorite Park City days (powder days, the NAC Summit Challenge, Savor the Summit, the 4th of July parade, the Cow Ballet, the World Cup at Deer Valley, the Park City Follies…) but Live PC Give PC has risen to the top. While it is a day truly for "locals" (as evidenced by the crowd at the High West event party!), it would not be the success it is without the support of second homeowners, sponsors, companies that provide matching grants, and many others. A big shout out to Mike Ruzek, Bill Rock and the whole Live PC Give PC team at the Community Foundation, to the hundreds of volunteers who waved signs with big smiles, to High West for another great party and obviously, to all of you.

One of the guiding principles at the Park City Community Foundation is to grow philanthropy in our community. In a short 10 years, the foundation has bred the Women's Giving Fund (now over 1,300 members strong and which itself has spawned an offshoot started by daughters of members who have begun a Girls' Giving Fund!), Live PC Give PC (with 4,123 unique donors this year versus 1,561 in its first year), and numerous donor-advised funds. Additionally, the foundation has aided the development of existing nonprofits and startups through community grants and education. We are proud of the part we have played in this growth and we will continue to partner with our local nonprofit peers to marry philanthropists, rich or meager, young or old, new or experienced, with their individual interests. Creating real impact on key community needs and issues remains the common goal of all.

So, as we approach the national holiday of Thanksgiving, Live PC Give PC is truly a success story for all of us to be proud of and to share. With an eager incoming mayor, a palpable sense of momentum in our community, and this show of support for our nonprofits, let us all do our part in building, and preserving, our unique community. Individually and collectively, we are the foundation. Thank you.