Guest editorial: The fall of American democracy

I naively thought when Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidency, there would be as usual a peaceful transition from Republican to Democrat control of the government. This is how it has been since the writing of the Constitution. This is how America has distinguished itself from other nations.

Prior to the 2020 election, President Trump, in his quest to hold on to presidential power, started planting the idea among his supporters that if he lost the election, it could only be because of Democrat fraud. In essence, he wanted to ensure a win even if he lost. After the election results declaring him the loser, Republicans filed over 60 lawsuits claiming fraud and not one was upheld in courts to be true. Undaunted, Trump cleverly scheduled a rally of his supporters on the day Congress was to certify the electoral votes results from the various states. Trump encouraged the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol building for all the world to witness and watch on television. The once invincible American democracy was being threatened to be replaced by autocracy and Trump would remain President of the United States of America. If it were not for the understaffed Capitol police, sacrificing their bodies to protect the congressional Republican and Democrat lawmakers, it might have worked; fortunately when order was restored, the Republican lawmakers decided to do the right thing and certify the electoral vote results.

With most Republican Trump supporters believing that the election was stolen from him by the Democrats, Republican congressmen have promoted the “Big Lie” and do not want to even investigate the truth behind the Insurrection of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, for fear that the truth will reveal a Trump illustrated plot to restore him to power to the presidency.

What are we to conclude from these facts? Republican lawmakers have abandoned governing for the people and are willing to say or do anything that will get or keep them in power. Spreading untruths and disinformation seems to be their primary mantra! Keep America in chaos until 2022 when they can regain Republican control of the government. The rule of man over the rule of law.

Republicans to regain congressional power have embarked on a crusade to change the States voting rights laws throughout the country. Their objective is to suppress the ability of the Blacks and Latinos to vote! What is more amazing is that the congressional Democrats seem to be so fragmented and paralyzed to counter any state Republican mandate to change voting laws. This is even more puzzling when they have presently majority control of the House, Senate, and Executive Branch. How can the Republican minority be more effective in controlling what laws get passed? It is simply a matter of solidarity of the party to obstruct the Democrat agenda at all costs; create doubt in voter integrity and say what is most effective to their cause of gaining back power, regardless of the truth!

There is precious little time left to save democracy in America. If our congressional Democrat leaders fail at this task, it up to you and me regardless of race or party affiliation ,who want personal freedom, believe truth being paramount, and the sovereignty of our vote. The 2022 elections are crucial. Vote for the candidates that proclaim to protect democracy as their primary platform. Otherwise, the “Fall of Democracy in America” is inevitable. It is up to you!