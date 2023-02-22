Guest editorial: The Legislature and Dakota Pacific are destroying our brand

Park Record guest editorial

Park City’s Rights Sold to Dakota Pacific

I used to think Utah was the land of the free… But not when the state can steal away Park City’s right to determine its own zoning — and its own future.

Instead, Utah has become the land of dirty deals and the financially compromised. How else can a representative who lives way up in Cache County determine our fate? Why would Rep. Casey Snider write a state law that only applies to one county, changes our zoning law against our will, and force s us to comply. Is that even legal?

I’m talking about S.B. 84 that had new language inserted by Snider right before the vote — with many representatives unaware of the change. Language that allows Dakota Pacific to have its way with us. Is that even ethical?

Not only do they get to ruin the entrance to our town, but they are destroying our BRAND. People don’t come here for the urban sprawl we see everywhere in Salt Lake. They come to ski into an old Western Mining Town. That is what makes us unique and brings people back year after year.

The State gets away with this law by requiring 10% low-income housing. They don’t tell you the other 90% will be condos and private homes built right under the historic Olympic Jumps – and finished just in time for the next Olympics. Can you imagine what those asking prices will be?

What’s Park City’s cut? Another 1,500 residents challenging our water supply, our sewer systems, our schools, our law enforcement, and our medical community. Dakota Pacific might pay a one-time impact fee, but citizens will pay for years.

The other part of the deal is the Transit Center. Last year, the County got suckered-in and took federal dollars to create a new bus line, High Valley Transit. This line was not needed. The Park City buses were already serving the same areas. Both lines run almost empty every day.

About the traffic – one of Park City’s biggest gripes? Dakota Pacific did a study based on ONE single April day. Not exactly peak ski season. Then they extrapolated their model to suit their conclusions: that traffic at S.R. 224 and I-80 will fail by 2033. And they admit it often fails already. Dakota Pacific has said they have no intention of alleviating this problem. UDOT will have to fix it, so why should they? They claim that it will take six minutes to go from the I-80 interchange to Bear Hollow (about a quarter of a mile away). Dakota Pacific’s spokesman brags their new development will ONLY add another 24 seconds to those 6 minutes. Does anyone believe that?

And what about that affordable housing? S.B. 84 allows Dakota Pacific to build 39-50 low-income houses per acre. That’s a measly 871.2 square feet per unit. So, you low-income residents “warehoused” there, I hope you enjoy looking up at the mountains and the beautiful open spaces around you, knowing that you’re at the bottom of the heap, right next to 224. Dakota Pacific is promising you a park and maybe an amphitheater, but you won’t be able to hear anything but the traffic.

Summit County Council: Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters feel betrayed by the very Legislature they elected. Voters want Dakota Pacific to build the agreed upon Tech Center – or go away. Have the courage and common sense to stand up to the state and demand Park City’s right to determine its own future.

This is not about affordable housing. It’s not even about making an honest profit. It’s about pure unadulterated greed.

Summit County Council, once you allow Dakota Pacific to destroy our brand and deface our front door, you can never unbuild back better.

It will be a done deal. And a dirty one at that.