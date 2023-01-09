Guest editorial: This isn’t Disneyland, it’s Park City

Park Record guest editorial

In response to Mr. Todd Bennett’s guest editorial of Dec. 24 (“We are listening“), I think we need to get all the facts on the table. It was a great marketing piece, but failed to mention any of the concerns the residents of Deer Valley and Park City have.

At the Dec. 19 Planning Commission meeting, it was clearly pointed out that 31 HOAs representing over 1,100 residents of Park City and most importantly Deer Valley, support the development of a base village, but object to the Alterra/Deer Valley proposed site plan and ROW (Right Of Way)Vacation as submitted to the city.

At the March 15 joint meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council, Alterra and the city planning staff were DIRECTED to work with the three parties involved — the planning staff, Alterra and the Residents. The three groups met together one time, shortly after the March 15 meeting. The traffic expert representing the residents, Scott Martin, who was responsible for the traffic pattern at the new Salt Lake City airport, met 5-6 times with Alterra staff, but the Alterra staff and their consultant Ferren Pierce refused to take recommendations. As a matter of fact, Alterra cut off communication about three months before the Alterra plan was submitted to the city planning staff.

We all know Mr. Bennett’s past was with Disneyland in Anaheim, California. This is not Disney Land, this is Park City, Utah where the residents care about what affects the community! 1,100-plus have spoken up.

We strongly object to the ROW vacation of a part of Deer Valley Drive West. There is no “good cause” for this vacation, which the law states there must be, as well as the proposed traffic plan that directs a significant amount of the vehicle traffic to Deer Valley East and puts in at least two stop lights. Stop lights stop traffic. That is not what we need!

We are not opposed to the Deer Valley redevelopment as originally approved. As a matter of fact, we encourage it. Please honor “the vision of Edgar and Polly Stern.” Alterra, Mr. Bennett and city planning staff, we are willing to work with you on this plan. Solutions will not come from private meetings and marketing hype. Solutions will come from a joint effort!