Guest editorial: Three decades of Treasure talks point to a ‘yes’ vote on bond

In the last few days, a few comments have been noted in The Park Record that ask citizens to vote NO to the Open Space Bond.

I wonder how deeply involved they have been with these projects? How well informed are they to make these statements? There are a number of 40-year residents who have been engaged with the Treasure Hill project for 30 years and a number of others intensely for the past 10 years. Every avenue has been explored and the open space bond is the best outcome for everyone concerned in the community. Most of us have attended City Council meetings and Planning Commission meetings and educated ourselves about every aspect of the project. We have done our research, expressed ourselves in meetings, written editorials, negotiated and listened to all sides. The research has been comprehensive on all aspects of this project: presentations from soils engineers, International Fire code requirements, explosives, excavation, mine waste mitigation, removal of materials, retaining walls, water conservation, energy analysis. Studies were done on parking, traffic impacts, deliveries, construction equipment, pollutants. The 15 CUP requirements were analyzed, the Historic District considered, style of architecture considered. Tourism and the environment was considered and found that the environment and historic charm take precedent. Real Estate has been evaluated both in Old Town and outlying areas. With a glut on the market all properties suffer from the dilution. It has been a thorough education and we consider ourselves well informed.

This project has lasted through three Mayors, many elected City Council members and a number of dedicated volunteer Planning Commissioners. Legal aspects were presented by all concerns. The suggestions made by these naysayers were also explored and deemed untenable. When you consider your vote for this open space project — Treasure Hill and the Armstrong Snow Ranch Pasture — understand that this has come about as the best solution for our community. Consider that most of the major portion of the bond is paid for by retail taxes, tourism, and temporarily setting aside a few projects in addition to our own commitment of approximately $200 per year on property taxes for a few short years. It is a milestone for all opposing entities to come together at the negotiating table and reach a satisfactory conclusion for all concerned and the betterment of the community.

Any and all information can be found on the Planning Commission website or by making a visit to the Planning Commission department at the Marsac Building. You can explore for yourself all upfront documents and meetings that have helped in reaching this conclusion as we have done. It not only affects Old Town residents but outlying neighbors. If you don't see these projects from your house, you will see and experience the traffic of the ongoing excavation and development whenever you come into town on your own or with your guests to visit restaurants, special events, art galleries, parades, plays and concerts. You will be impacted by construction trucks coming into and leaving town on the main roads. Vote YES for the Open Space Bond in support of a rare community that respects the environment and history of Park City. Vote YES to preserve Treasure Hill and protect Armstrong Snow Ranch Pastures.