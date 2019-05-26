Guest editorial: Transportation tweaks would ease journey from Park Meadows to Deer Valley

Sometimes I see things differently. … This winter we had the perfect combination of snow and new visitors to Park City from the Epic and Ikon passes. This is a problem for every small mountain resort town. Fortunately, Park City has wider roads (Deer Valley Drive) to absorb some of the parking needs. Unfortunately, the city is asking Deer Valley Resort to pave some of our paradise to make a larger parking lot in Snow Park. There is certainly more room for on-street parking on the Deer Valley Drive loop then there is on Park Avenue. The traffic at the Marsac Avenue roundabout will be even more congested.

Our City Council has proven to have the wisdom over the years to provide free transportation to encourage residents to ride our great buses. Unfortunately, it appears that we sometimes turn a blind eye to potential solutions to our traffic problems.

I try to ride the bus from Park Meadows, one of the largest neighborhoods in Park City. The only bus to Park Meadows is the 2 Green bus. This bus route only skims Park Meadows. Despite only wanting to ride the bus to Deer Valley, Park Meadows residents must take the Park City tour. First, we must visit Park City Mountain Resort — and wait. Then we must go up the congested Park Avenue to the transit center — and wait or transfer to a Deer Valley bus. Then we go to Snow Park.

It has taken me over an hour to get home on the 2 Green bus (a 15-minute drive), many times because the other buses are stuck on congested Park Avenue. Then they wonder why more people do not take the free buses…

Here are a couple of proposed solutions:

1) Create a Deer Valley Express bus (like the Prospector Express bus) for Park Meadows. Instead of taking the tour, the Park Meadows Express bus would drive from Snow Park to the transit center. Then, it would drive down Deer Valley Drive to make a right on Park Avenue. Make the normal stop at the Fresh Market on Park Avenue. Then follow the 2 Green route down Kearns Boulevard to Monitor, where it would make a left turn, right turn on Lucky John, left turn on Little Kate Road. Stop at the PC MARC. Then continue down Little Kate (and depending on the desires of the Little Kate residents) either continue straight to Holiday Ranch Loop Road or simply make the left on Holiday Ranch Loop Road like the current 2 Green bus. Left on Park Avenue, left on Deer Valley Drive to the transit center and then to Snow Park. It would save time getting to and from Deer Valley and encourage more people to take the bus to Deer Valley. The 2 Green bus would keep its route to Park City Mountain Resort and up Park Avenue to town.

2) Create a circulator shuttle (like the Kimball Junction circulator) that would begin at the PC MARC in the same direction as the buses. Make a right on Lucky John, right on American Saddler, right on Estates Drive, right on American Saddler, right on Meadows and follow to Little Kate. Make a right on Little Kate and return to the MARC — that now becomes a transfer point. This may make driving to the MARC a little less enticing too.

The combination of these two suggestions could make riding public transportation from Park Meadows much more attractive — and save the need for paving paradise.