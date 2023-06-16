Guest editorial: Utahns have only a few days left to act on public lands

Park Record guest editorial

As the nation’s largest land manager, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) holds the keys to how 245 million acres across Utah and the West are utilized. Currently, 89% of BLM managed lands in Utah are open to oil and gas development, but a new Public Lands Rule proposed by BLM will seek to modestly balance this commodity-driven focus and ensure that conservation is given equal importance.

We have until June 20 to provide support for this pending rule.

Why should Utahns care?

Because balancing the way Utah’s public land is used is extremely important for the future of Utah.

People journey to Utah from all over the world to enjoy our hiking, mountain biking, whitewater rafting and snow sports, and as a result, outdoor recreation contributes a significant amount to Utah’s economy, with 66,736 direct jobs in the state and $6.1 billion dollars in revenue. The BLM manages 22.8 million of those acres, which is 42% of the state. And as I well know, many businesses locate in Utah in part because of the incredible beauty of our public lands — a fine example is the long-running Sundance Film Festival.

When I look back at the history of conserving public lands, it seems universally clear that lands that were preserved have become steadily more precious to everyone, even when they were controversial at the time. They are examples of positive foresight and vision for our collective wellbeing.

This foresight is needed now as well.

Like much of the West, and increasingly in many other parts of the country, Utah faces the impacts of climate change. The proposed rule will give BLM clear direction to apply its “fundamentals of land health” decision-making tool which is currently only used on grazing leases. The new rule can greatly improve land managers’ ability to protect ecosystem resiliency and land health, and it highlights a number of tools for the agency to use in its conservation efforts. Another positive aspect of the pending rule is a new conservation leasing program that will require compensatory and restoration work if oil and gas, mining, and other extractive industries damage the landscape.

This just seems like a common sense and modest accomplishment. It’s surprising that it doesn’t already exist!

Unfortunately, in the middle of this public comment period, U.S. Rep. John Curtis of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District introduced legislation to withdraw the rule and not take any action to finalize, implement or enforce it. His bill was considered in a hearing in the House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, June 15.

To be clear, the public comment period is still open until June 20 — and Rep. Curtis is ignoring precedent and moving to cut off public participation in having a say about these lands before the comment period is even closed.

I think the public should be allowed to participate as much as possible.

Rep. Curtis’ actions go against the will of the people of Utah. Multiple Utah local officials joined over 120 past and present western elected officials calling for more protection of lands managed by the BLM. Furthermore, the 2023 Conservation in the West Poll conducted by Colorado College found that:

• 75% of Utahns support a national goal of conserving 30% of America’s land and waters by the year 2030.

• 64% of Utahns prefer that leaders place more emphasis on protecting water, air, wildlife habitat and recreation opportunities over maximizing the amount of land available for drilling and mining.

• 63% of Utahns consider themselves to be conservationists.

The federal government and your elected officials need to know that the Public Lands Rule is a very smart step in the right direction that will have lasting benefits for generations. We have until June 20 to submit comments.

Please go to actnowforpubliclands.org for more information and ways to get involved.

I thank you for taking this once in a lifetime opportunity to protect and sustain the beauty, safety, and health of our state.