Guest editorial: Voting Trump out of office must be nation’s first priority

We must speak out and stop Trump now, before it is too late! We do not want a hateful, vicious dictator taking us down the road to destruction but we are already quickly heading down that road with Trump. He has broken constitutional governmental checks and balances (already done) and he is unhinged (done) and he will try to do everything he wishes including internment camps (already done), attack his enemies (already done), bar religions and races from entering the USA (already done), help the ultra-rich and multi-national corporations while letting the national debt swell(already done), reverse more than 90 environmental rules that were put in place to control greenhouse gases, coal ash waste, water pollution, mercury and smog and will lead to thousands of deaths every year due to poor air quality (already done), deny climate change at the expense of our very existence (already done). I could go on and on. This guy must be stopped now before it is too late. Comparisons to any fascist brutal dictator are warranted and hopefully will wake people up.

Thanks to our Senate’s acquiescing to hold anything resembling a fair impeachment trial, we now have an unimpeded, impeached and corrupt narcissist occupying the White House. A majority of Americans supported the impeachment and removal from office of Trump and a vast majority wanted the Senate to have new witnesses testify at Trump’s trial. Republicans in the Senate represent 15 million fewer people than the Democrats. Senators representing 153 million people outvoted senators that represent 168 million Americans. Trump lost the popular vote by approximately 3 million votes, and if Trump remains in the White House I am not sure what we have lost as a country can be recovered.

There is nothing restraining this man. Republican senators said, “We hope he has learned his lesson.” Are you kidding me? In the week following his acquittal Trump has:

1) Ousted two impeachment witnesses who testified under congressional subpoena and told the truth: Alexander Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient and highly decorated military officer and Gordon Sondland, a Trump supporter and someone he appointed as his EU ambassador.

2) Used a national prayer breakfast to viciously attack his opponents.

3) Continues to shift billions of Pentagon dollars from military priorities to his border wall.

4) Spurred Senate Republicans to start their own bogus investigations of the Bidens.

5) Used our Department of Justice, under Attorney General Barr, to lighten sentencing of his friends and to go after his enemies.

6) Called on Congress to “expunge” the record and make his impeachment go away.

He has a revenge list and it is long and he is relentless. The only way we can stop him now that his minions control the Supreme Court, the Senate and the Department of Justice is to vote him out of office in November! Sadly the chances of this happening in Utah are slim to none but we can help our swing states nearby like Colorado and Nevada. 46.9% of Americans didn’t even vote in the 2016 election. I urge all of you to do whatever you can to get people out to vote and to vote this dangerous man out of office!

I am not a fan of Mitt Romney and I did not vote for him but what he said in his speech before voting to remove Trump form office was powerful. He said, “The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. … It was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine. … I will only be one name among many, no more, no less, to future generations of Americans who look at the record of this trial. They will note merely that I was among the senators who determined that what the president did was wrong, grievously wrong. We are all footnotes at best in the annals of history, but in the most powerful nation on Earth, the nation conceived in liberty and justice, that distinction is enough for any citizen.”

Thank you Mitt Romney, Alexander Vindman and all who speak the truth, especially when that has become an increasingly dangerous thing to do. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in … for now.