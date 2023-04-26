Guest editorial: We have the tools to stop this

Park Record guest editorial

Just the thoughts about our changing climate can be daunting. Many of us have heard about the effects of a climate that is overheating our Earth: intensified heat waves, severe droughts, atmospheric rivers from warming oceans, and other severe and frequent weather events.

Some of us have heard of the climate effects locally in Park City. Studies and experts predict that Park City will experience reduced snowpack and estimate that we have already lost six weeks of winter temperature. This affects our local lifestyle, and impacts our economy, leading to a potential loss of up to $160.4 million by 2050.

Our changing climate has led to more severe droughts, such as the one we have experienced in Utah for the last 8 of 10 years. Hotter, dryer conditions also increase the threat of wildfires, as exemplified by the Parley’s Canyon Fire. So, while this year’s snowpack helped with our extreme drought conditions, the drought conditions will still persist.

While there is a lot of bad news about the climate crisis, there is good news too. We already have the needed tools and momentum to stop this crisis.

Can we solve the climate crisis? Absolutely!

Bipartisan climate bills are passing, and there is support among American citizens for taking action on our changing climate.

Economics is also on our side: Renewable energy sources are cheaper than fossil fuels and are the fastest-growing energy source in the United States, increasing by 42% in the past decade. Innovative technologies such as electric cars, heat pumps and energy storage are becoming available to the everyday consumer. Not only will clean energy growth reduce fossil fuel pollution, it will provide an economic opportunity — a potential gain in the U.S. of 45 million jobs in a decade. With rebates and tax credits in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, consumers can save money and contribute to the health and safety of our home planet.

However, the slow implementation of government policy may cause us to feel that our voices are not powerful enough to effect change or that those things we do as individuals are just a drop in the bucket.

Admittedly, a drop’s not much. But if we all act, leaving drops in the bucket, we eventually end up with a full bucket, maybe even a barrel, a swimming pool or an ocean full of action, with waves pushing for large, much-needed climate solutions.

So how does this play out in reality, outside of the land of metaphors? Let me clue you in about the process of making your voice heard.

When you write or call a politician asking for legislated climate solutions, an intern leaves a tally on a spreadsheet under a “values the climate solutions” category. One person, one tally on a spreadsheet might not sway a politician on a given climate policy, but 100, 1,000, or 10,000 will make a difference in how they decide to legislate. While it might seem intimidating, it’s easy to do and only takes 10 minutes.

Ask your congressional, state and local representatives to do their utmost to fast-track climate legislation so we can have a prosperous clean energy future. Let’s bring in the waves to celebrate Earth Day in 2023, and beyond.