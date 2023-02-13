Guest editorial: We’re not all ‘no growth’

Park Record guest editorial

I must take issue with the recent guest editorial “We can make Dakota Pacific work.” It wrongly characterizes the opponents to the Dakota Pacific project as name-calling overreacting zealots, even to go so far as to accuse opponents of stating some members of the Summit County Council are “in the developer’s back pocket.” These are rather heinous accusations and no proof or examples of such behavior or statements is offered.

Furthermore, the opponents of the project are generally characterized as hardline “no growth” proponents. I am personally very much against the project and am associated with many like-minded persons and organizations. Virtually nobody of which I am aware views “no growth” as realistic even though some have called for a six- or twelve-month moratorium on approving new projects. Rather, as the name implies, such groups as Friends for Responsible Development, of which I am a member, advocate for reasonable growth in keeping with the real needs and character of our community.

The editorial paints a very rosy picture regarding the merits of the Dakota Pacific Project especially the affordable housing element. The facts do not support such a view. Only 237 of the 727 residential units (33%) are slated to be some sort of affordable housing. Interestingly, the “affordable” units include 20 units for persons earning 100% to 120% of the area median income (AMI). The 490 market rate units will add perhaps in excess of 1,500 residents to Kimball Junction with no restrictions on price or any consideration of what type of work they do or where they do it. All told, between the affordable units, market rate units, and 266,000 square feet of new commercial and retail space, over 3,500 workers and residents may be added to the already horrific traffic and over utilized businesses and services at Kimball Junction.

The editorial also touts the Tech Park as an ideal location for such a development due to its proximity to the Kimball Junction Transit Center. This facility was designed to shuttle skiers and tourists to Old Town and the resorts, not to transport an unlimited number of workers. It is further stated that putting the transit center “on the fringes of Park City” would require people to drive to their destinations. It is unrealistic to think thousands of people living and working in the proposed Dakota Pacific project won’t own cars or exacerbate traffic conditions.

If such high density housing is necessary moving forward, why does it have to be in a designated Tech Park where it will create more traffic and congestion issues? Why does the developer, who acquired the property merely five years ago, insist on building a project that goes against the established zoning? Why should Summit County reward a developer that rolled the dice in the most speculative manner?

I believe upon further review, interested parties will find the opponents of this project are motivated solely by love for our community and the desire to see that whatever growth lies ahead will enhance rather than degrade our beautiful mountain town, unlike what is currently proposed by Dakota Pacific.