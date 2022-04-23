Guest opinion: A standing ovation for Student Outreach Program









The Park City Institute’s Student Outreach Program is transforming the lives of Park City students, by exposing them to experiential learning opportunities that support STEM, acceptance, diverse voices, and world-class performance opportunities.

Ultimately these programs touch virtually every high school student.

During the Thanksgiving Break, legendary drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Danny Seraphine of the rock band, Chicago, visited students enrolled in teacher Chris Taylor’s Park City High School Jazz Band. The students came in on their day off to rehearse with Seraphine. They then all performed together for a free community concert held at Eccles Center in Park City. They received a standing ovation from the large crowd for their stellar performance.

In early December, players from The Second City – the world’s premier comedy club, comedy theater, and school of improvisation – conducted an improvisation workshop for Park City students. Area students who were interested in debate, drama, and comedy were encouraged to participate.

Students learned more than just to be funny, but the rules of improv, yes and… that emphasizes acceptance of the idea and adding to what they hear. The tools of “yes and” are useful for collaboration and the acceptance of different voices.

On February 11, Terry Virts, a retired NASA astronaut, International Space Station Commander, and Space Shuttle pilot, took center stage for an all-school assembly at Park City High School. Virts shared stories about the long road to becoming an astronaut, and how he overcame various obstacles to reach his goals. Specifically, Commander Virts discussed how he struggled with writing in high school, but later worked hard to improve his writing and has authored two books. He also talked about the physics of spaceflight.

Recently, 23 music students presented a composition composed during a three day residency with famed chamber group Sō Percussion. Brought to the Eccles at the request of Bret Hughes. This all-immersive outreach gave the students the opportunity to collaborate with one of the premier percussion ensembles in the world.

“Students leave those experiences excited about the art they’ve created, and they leave excited to practice their instruments and perform their own art.” Hughes continued, “I believe it’s important for these developing artists to see that you not only have to be outstanding musicians, but also outstanding human beings to be successful. I’m so thankful to Park City Institute for taking a chance on a group like this to further art and art experiences in the community.”

In early May, Dance Theater of Harlem will be conducting a workshop with Ashley Mott’s dance class. Students will have the opportunity to work with dancers from the acclaimed Dance Theater of Harlem. For those unfamiliar, shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Arthur Mitchell was inspired to drop everything and start a school that would offer children— especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born—the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts.

Finally, we have three student interns working on the taping of the soon-to-be nationally syndicated show “The Professor of Rock Live!” These students are getting experience working on a multi-camera, multi-track, live production of a show that will be distributed on a national streaming platform. Production tasks the student interns are working on include lighting design, set design, and audio production.

Teachers and administrators are busy and often resist committing resources and limited time to plan and execute these programs. In this case, the investment has paid dividends and has a huge impact on our young learners by exposing them to diverse voices and world-class performers.

I would like to thank the Park City School District board and administration for working with the Park City Institute on this important initiative and specifically Roger Arbabi, Chris Taylor, Bret Hughes, and Ashley Mott for working with our student outreach coordinator Stacey Sayers to make this program such a success.