Guest opinion: KCPW needs the community’s support





Mid-August is usually a fun, slightly frenetic time at KPCW. We hold our annual Summer Pledge Drive the week the school year starts. New routines begin, carpools start, and we want to make sure public radio is part of the daily rhythm of Summit and Wasatch county families as they settle into their fall schedules.

Of course, COVID-19 has everyone searching for a new normal. For KPCW, it means there is more news to cover. During this pandemic our audience has grown exponentially. By June, the traffic on our website, kpcw.org, surpassed last year’s numbers, with over one million pageviews. If people were not listening in their cars because they were staying at home, it was clear they were listening online and through the KPCW mobile app for the latest developments on COVID-19. We have heard from several of you that you tune in to KPCW for the local news, then stay for the great music we play in the afternoons and evenings. A couple of listeners have even called us their “COVID companion” since we help them stay connected to the community even when they are quarantined at home.

So, we are working harder than ever, but, thanks to COVID-19, fewer dollars are coming in. That means next week’s pledge drive is critical to KPCW’s future. Please consider how you use KPCW. Do you listen to us on the radio? Read our stories online? Do you click on our stories through our social media sites? We provide this service to you for free. It is equally available to anyone who wants it.

We also support other nonprofits. Several hours of our pledge drive will be hosted by different nonprofits that benefit from KPCW’s public service announcements, news coverage and public affairs shows. For every $50 they raise over $1,000 during their hour, KPCW will give the nonprofit host a free underwriting spot. So, if a nonprofit raises $5,000 during their hour, they will win 80 free spots. That is a value of $2,400, which helps the organizations save money on their budgets at a time when money is tight.

The Park City Museum and The Park Record recently featured KPCW in the “Way We Were” column. We are grateful to the paper for sharing KPCW’s 40-year history in this community. As a public radio station, KPCW tries to be responsive to our listeners needs. We take your music requests, we solicit your news story ideas, and recently when we heard from the public about carrying Park City High School football games live, we responded. The more we do to serve the community, the more money we need to raise. This is your radio station and we hope you will support us next week.

So please donate during KPCW’s Summer Pledge Drive. You can call 435-649-9004 to make your pledge. Or donate online at kpcw.org. Your contribution could help two nonprofits at the same time, as well as secure the future of local news in your community. We hope we can count on the loyalty and generosity of our audience, both over the air and online, so we can all keep Listening Like A Local!