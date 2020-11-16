Guest opinion: Run, Steve Schmidt, run





Hey Steve Schmidt, go for it.

What I’m referring to, of course, is the notion that the one-time senior campaign strategist for John McCain and co-founder of the Lincoln Project — who is now a Parkite — might run against Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

Schmidt and other like-minded Republicans ditched their affiliation with the GOP after watching the party throw off any pretense of conservatism to embrace Trumpism — an angry movement without philosophy dedicated to the whims of a would-be king.

Schmidt, along with a cadre of one-time Republican loyalists, created the Lincoln Project with the sole purpose of defeating Donald Trump and went so far as to endorse Joe Biden for president.

“We’ve never seen a level of incompetence, a level of ineptitude so staggering on a daily basis by anybody in the history of the country whose ever been charged with substantial responsibilities,” Schmidt said of Trump.

Enter sycophant Mike Lee, an early Trump critic who has become one of his biggest fans and boosters, calling Trump “a gift” and comparing him to a hero from the gospels of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aka the Mormons.

Lee apparently likes the fact that Trump politicized the Department of Justice and the EPA, made a global laughing stock of the State Department, threw the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security into confusion and pandemonium. (I won’t even get into babies in cages.)

The ultra-conservative senior senator from Utah postures as though he is very intelligent, but some of the things he says makes you wonder.

“The word ‘democracy’ appears nowhere in the Constitution, perhaps because our form of government is not a democracy,” Lee tweeted.

He also said this: “The far right does not merely view progressive taxation, regulation and the welfare state as impediment to growth, but as fundamentally oppressive.”

Who is Lee really representing? Is he in Congress serving the best interest of wage earners who are struggling? Is he fighting so that every American has access to affordable health care? Is he on board for clean air and water? Does he care about our relationships with allies? Or is he just another political hack marching to the beat of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who always puts party interests ahead of the health of the democracy and the well-being of the nation.

So here’s the deal, Mr. Schmidt: Running against Lee as a Republican is a waste of time because he’s got the Utah party locked up. However if you chose to run as an Independent, in the general election you could undress him as the extreme right-winger he really is who has never had to explain his wacko positions to Utah voters.

Frankly, Steve, there is no Utah Democrat who can forcefully articulate, as you can, what is at stake as we move into an era of enormous challenges that require nation building here at home and a return to global partnerships. At the very least, you could awaken the slumbering Utah electorate to consider matters beyond abortion and gun control.

And here’s your guarantee: You have nothing to lose. And think of the fun. Along with your friends at the Lincoln Project this would be better than an ‘E’ ticket at Disneyland. So hey, go for it, man.