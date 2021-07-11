Guest opinion: The climate needs Andy

Here in our beautiful mountain community, we are on the forefront of climate change. We have experienced the decrease in our snowpack over the years, which results in a reduction in the days that we can enjoy our slopes, but more importantly, affects jobs and our local and state economy.

This year, we are experiencing an extreme drought, and based on predictions, we are facing the most costly and devastating fire season we have ever seen. Sadly, this is a trend that we’re experiencing not only in Utah, but throughout our nation, and our globe.

Climate is a global issue, but climate solutions need to be enacted locally. We must have a strong leader to continue to execute on our 2030 net zero goals and influence the world that climate action is one of our greatest priorities.

Andy Beerman is this leader.

In 2019, leaders from mountain towns ascended on Park City, UT for the inaugural Mountain Towns 2030 Net Zero Summit (MT2030). The idea behind this Summit was that by unifying mountain towns around setting ambitious carbon neutral goals, we have the power and influence to have a global impact on climate change.

The Summit was a success with over 40 communities and organizations signing a pledge to commit to boldly act on climate. For the first time in history, representatives from Vail Resorts, Alterra, POWDR, & Boyne Resorts – the four largest ski resort operators in North America – participated on a panel together and made a commitment to continue the conversation on climate. Recently, these four resort operators announced the Climate Collaborative Charter, the result of a series of conversations that began at the Net Zero Summit.

MT2030 and its progress in empowering our communities to achieve carbon neutrality would not have occurred without Andy Beerman’s vision, leadership and passion for climate change. And MT2030 is only one of the many long-lasting climate efforts that Andy has helped to spearhead. In 2015, Andy led our community to set some of the world’s most ambitious climate goals and bipartisan efforts were critical to the adoption of State Bill HB411 which resulted more than 20 Utah communities pursuing 100% clean energy sources by 2030

Please consider voting to re-elect Andy Beerman, first in the primaries this August, then in the final election this November. Our climate, and our planet, needs leaders like Andy.