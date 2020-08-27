Guest opinion: Trump has a long list of accomplishments. Unfortunately.





It is unfortunate that Bruce Hough was limited in his listing of the president’s numerous accomplishments in the recent Park Record article about the Republican National Convention. I would like to offer the following as additions to his list:

1. Violated campaign finance laws by authorizing hush-money payments to a porn star he was having an affair with while his wife was giving birth to his child.

2. Defended white supremacists, neo-Nazis and KKK members in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”

3. Disparaged and denigrated the free press, calling it the “enemy of the state.”

4. Denied evidence of Russian election interference when U.S. national intelligence agencies and bipartisan congressional committees have confirmed it as fact.

5. Denies the threat of climate change, calling it “a hoax” and spreading misinformation.

6. Contributed to a decline of global confidence in U.S. leadership. People around the world now have more confidence in Chinese leadership than U.S. leadership, according to a report by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a Rotary International partner.

7. Since July 2017, separated at least 5,400 children from their families and put them in cages at the border.

8. Achieved an all-time high in the U.S. trade deficit, while the national debt has also reached an all-time high.

9. Refused to fully divest control of business interests, with repeated examples of using his office to direct business to his properties.

10. Appointed at least seven senior advisors who have been indicted or convicted on criminal charges (Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon).

11. Appointed at least four cabinet members who have left amid scandals involving allegations of misuse of government funds for personal purposes (Tom Price, Ryan Zinke, David Shulkin, Scott Pruitt).

12. Impeached for using his office to solicit foreign government interference in the election.

13. Disbanded U.S. Pandemic Preparedness Response Team (April 2018).

14. COVID-19: 5.7 million Americans sick, nearly 180,000 dead as of this writing. Failed to acknowledge the threat, failed to listen to experts, failed to provide PPE, denied responsibility. Promotes misinformation (claimed it’s a hoax, it will disappear, everyone can get a test, suggested using disinfectants in the body). Blames others (governors, WHO/CDC, the media, Obama, China) for the fact that with only 4% of the world’s population, the U.S. has over 25% of cases, and still growing. The economy is in the worst recession since the Great Depression, with 40 million Americans losing their jobs, while many other countries have sufficiently controlled the virus to cautiously reopen. Americans are currently restricted or banned from traveling to Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan and many other countries.

15. Held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during a surge in COVID cases against expert advice, after which prominent supporter Herman Cain contracted the virus and died from it.

16. Used chemical agents, helicopters and physical force to clear Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters and media in order to stage a photo-op.

17. Deployed unidentified federal agents dressed in military gear to disperse protesters in Portland, including beating a peaceful unarmed Navy veteran.

18. Insulted a war hero (John McCain), and disparaged Gold Star families, but refuses to condemn Russia for putting a bounty on U.S. servicemen.

19. Has made over 20,000 documented false or misleading claims since taking office.

20. As of Aug. 22, has played golf at least 134 times while in office but does not have time to listen to national intelligence briefs. Has spent over one-fifth of his time in office at one of his golf properties, costing taxpayers over $140 million.

I hope that Mr. Hough wears his mask at the Republican National Convention.