Guest opinion: Wasatch County Council candidate says regional collaboration is key

I am running for Wasatch County Council this November because with so many high-density developments approved, I want to ensure local government is taking every measure to grow smartly and responsibly, with forethought and prudence. What happens in Wasatch County affects Summit County and what happens in Summit County affects Wasatch County as we have seen with the recent Hideout bid for Richardson Flat. Regional collaboration has never been more important. “Problems don’t see borders,” I once heard someone say.

An estimated 20,000 units are coming in around the Jordanelle Reservoir, which will impact traffic, pollution, education, housing affordability, economic growth and open space. With so many people already living and working in either Summit or Wasatch and commuting daily to the other, those numbers will continue to rise, if not soar, once new developments are completed. I understand thinking and acting regionally is notoriously difficult, but my goal, if elected to Wasatch County Council, is to unify leaders in both counties to work collaboratively around economic growth, infrastructure and the issues that matter most to citizens. Collaboration, seeking to understand the other and inclusion are key.

I am a business development professional who has spent the last 18 years of my life in public service, working in the nonprofit sector, on boards and community coalitions, and advocating for the health and welfare of community members. I went back to school and received my master’s in public administration from the University of Utah. All of this experience has given me a skillset that makes me uniquely qualified for Wasatch County Council: 1. Listening to people 2. Being responsive and driving policy 3. Acting and collaborating.

If you are a Wasatch County resident, please consider voting for me. If you are a Summit or Wasatch County resident, please reach out to your local officials and be vocal about the importance of a regional alliance initiative. It is essential for representatives to have buy-in from community members. If you are a government official in either county, please know regional collaboration will become critical as growth skyrockets. The stakes are high and improving both the efficiency and effectiveness of local economic development are possible when counties work together. I was pleased to see Summit and Wasatch counties, Heber, Midway and Park City, as well as Utah County, working collaboratively on regional transportation. I am hopeful this is the start of something wonderful. My name is Aimee Armer and I am a candidate for Wasatch County Council and an advocate for regional collaboration. For more information please visit http://www.armerforwcc.vote.