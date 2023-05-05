Habit for Humanity is grateful

Park Record letters to the editor

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties’ board thanks Park City Mountain and Vail Resorts EpicPromise for hosting our 2023 Overall Ball. Because of their support, Habitat can hold its largest fundraiser and outreach event annually, benefiting our mission to build affordable homes in our community.

This past March I attended an EpicPromise appreciation day for local nonprofits receiving grants. I was proud to be among the organizations supported by Park City Mountain who positively impact our community.

Habitat for Humanity shares Park City Mountain’s commitment to our community and its local workforce through affordable housing. It takes many contributors working together to create housing opportunities serving our residents today and in the future.

Habitat provides a path to owning a home with an affordable mortgage and a place where families can thrive and invest in our community. Our 24 future homeowner families rely on Habitat to help them cross hurdles of buying a home. Our community relies on the strength of the 16 Habitat families already in homes, and their ability to live and work in our mountain towns.

Habitat families buy and move into houses they own. Through their partnership with Habitat, families in our Homeownership Program give our community stability through their homeownership. The knowledge Habitat families learn through sweat equity and financial classes set them up for success. Habitat families are the promising future we all want as our legacy.

Thank you again to Park City Mountain and Vail Resorts EpicPromise for being the presenting sponsor of our Overall Ball and supporting our affordable housing initiatives. We invite everyone in our community to join us at the June 23 event and create ways to sustain our vibrant community. Information on the Overall Ball and tickets are at habitat-utah.org.

Walter Bennett, board chair, Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties

