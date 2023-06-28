I’m scared to walk my dogs on the Rail Trail

Park Record letters to the editor

Bikes (usually road riders) and e-bikes are a problem on the Rail Trail.

I am scared to walk my dogs on the Rail Trail, I have to go at weird hours or to the dirt trails next to the Rail Trail.

I would say most Tour de France wannabes and e-bike riders DO NOT slow down for pedestrians. There are some that do and it is very appreciated.

There needs to be some sort of education campaign launched on proper etiquette for bike and pedestrian encounters. It doesn’t seem unreasonable to me for the bikes to slow down to pass pedestrians and animals.

Dirk Spangenberg

Park City

