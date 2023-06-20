Is Park City only for the wealthy?
Allow me to boil down the debate when it comes to Park City child care. I should note that my wife and I have a 2-year-old child, but we have the good fortune of being able to afford daycare without the need for a subsidy. However, we must ask whether Park City is to be a place where people of different socioeconomic backgrounds live together, or a place where only wealthy people live?
If non-rich people cannot find affordable child care here even with whatever federal or state tax breaks and subsidies currently exist, then only rich people — who can afford that child care, or who have the luxury of one person staying at home — will be able to live here.
Park City Council members need to ask themselves: Do the Parkites who voted you into office want Park City to be a place where only wealthy people can live, or do they want this to be a place that is welcoming to others, as well?
Hugh Harris
Park City
