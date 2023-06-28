Park Record letters to the editor

I agree with the concern about careless e-bike riders on our incredible trail system.

Someone published a link regarding the requirement of e-bike riders under the age of 14 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Others have pointed out frequently observing underaged children with one or even two riders behind the drivers.

As a 70-year-old frequent trail pedestrian and pedal-assist e-bike rider, I’m amazed how fast I am passed from behind by riders going way too fast even when the trails are busy with no concern for others. The posted speed limit on the paved path past Fox Point and Newpark is 5 mph. Rarely do I see anyone going that slow and yesterday I was passed by an older couple that should know better, on non e-bikes. I’ve also observed kids accompanied by adults with higher than safe speeds on crowded trails so it’s not just kids!

It boils down to common sense/courtesy and children haven’t yet developed it. Even when there is plenty of room to pass pedestrians, I slow down to barely above walking speed so as not to crowd or frighten when passing.

There’s no question kids should not be riding heavy bikes capable of going 28 mph without education regarding safe operation. Parents seem to be unconcerned about their children’s safety or responsibility on trails. There are many blind corners and one never knows what’s around them.

As others have pointed out someone could be badly injured and it’s time for a form of control to be implemented.

Bob Berube

Fox Point

Are you concerned about riders on trails? Send your thoughts to editor@parkrecord.com, include your name and neighborhood/address, and we’ll get them published asap.