Jay Meehan: Time to pull back the curtain

“When men decide in their secretly dark or hungry hearts to work their own will, there is little that can stop them. They have inner weather, sometimes unpredictable.”

~ Linda Hogan

The scum at the bottom of this barrel exudes no light.

Were such an entity available in its former industrial strength, the Superfund would become overdrawn within nanoseconds. It is goo in its most primitive form, thick on many levels. Rather than flow, it oozes. Rather than heal, it smothers.

In a Mar-a-Lago minute, they went from it-never-happened to even-if-it-did, the President is above the law.”

As one who opts to leave it in place in lieu of constitutional removal, in explanation I offer up the equally unresponsive and possibly even more nefarious sludge the tribe in power currently has waiting in the wings.

Could an evil being that arrives with philosophical underpinnings as opposed to childlike tantrums and greed conceivably do more harm than the boy king currently in place? At this moment, to this trembling mindset, waiting for 2020 just seems like a better roll of the dice. Of course, on this issue, my mind is “mos def” subject to change.

That being said, I don’t trust any of the polls that show Agent Orange trailing by insurmountable percentage points. I’ve heard this song before and I think it goes a long way in promoting its composer, Vladimir Putin, to the short list for next year’s Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.

In the face of Trump’s total contempt for the constitutional oversights put in place by the founding fathers, however, it’s not like the “Impeach Now” side of the equation makes no sense. It’s just that, even if he did get tossed, somehow I have a feeling the Republican Party wouldn’t receive its just desserts.

Even an antibacterial that only affects those of the traitorous, war mongering, white supremacist, misogynistic, gerrymandering, poll taxing, land raping, and child imprisonment persuasions, all for profit, would only be a short term solution.

They easily mutate, these Republicans, as we have seen when comparing their political positions pre-Trump to those they held once caving to his power. Being invertebrates, maintaining the upright is a position they never hold. They’re under his thumb — prostrate and apostate. Just take a gander at Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham.

The manner in which their spin doctors attempt to explain away the current scandal of Trump’s threatening the Ukrainian government to, like Nixon, dig up dirt on a political opponent, is an ominous case-in-point. In a Mar-a-Lago minute, they went from it-never-happened to even-if-it-did, the president is above the law.

Tuesday morning, additional “alternative facts” spun off the table. His threat against Ukraine to withhold previously agreed to monetary aid was NOT an attempt to pressure them to assist Rudy Giuliani’s investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden but rather an attempt to get Europe to pay their fair share of Ukraine’s defense against Russian incursion.

You can’t make this stuff up. I bet whoever came up with that preposterous explanation got a star on their report card. I never said they weren’t inventive.

Not that I can stand having the poster child for sociopathy in office for one more instant, it’s just that I also want each and every Republican who has yet to take a stand against Trump’s ignorant bigotries to get their noses rubbed in his karmic residue.

Especially those born-again evangelical types who see even a smidgen of spirituality in his aura. Not only is their God empathy-poor but, I would bet, they have no recollection of Jesus driving the moneychangers from the temple or the Biblical reference that “those who oppress the poor insult their Maker.”

I don’t see justice arriving at the gate anytime soon, however, unless, of course, Congress, in an attempt to fulfill its Constitutional mandate, is allowed full access to this whistleblower and whatever evidence of presidential malfeasance is in his possession.

Not that any of this will convince the Republican caucus to do the (upper case) Right Thing. They are in too deep and the only option they have going for them is coat-tailing Trump’s so-far-effective stonewalling of the investigative process.

Will this President and his perceived right to withhold evidence from Congress continue to keep the curtain from being pulled back or will the true depth of his misconduct be bared for all to see? You got me!

Jay Meehan is a culture junkie and has been an observer, participant, and chronicler of the Park City and Wasatch County social and political scenes for more than 40 years.