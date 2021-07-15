Jennifer Weselhoff: Please welcome our new Chamber Bureau board members

Pandemic recovery and developing a Park City sustainability/stewardship plan will be highlights of the new fiscal year. Chamber|Bureau partners recently selected nine new Board members to help us get there. Each will serve four-year terms and play a crucial role in the exciting times ahead.

Rachel Alday: Rachel has operated Adobe Luxury Rentals for 12 years. With her husband Rob, Rachel manages a diversified portfolio of more than 160 vacation properties in Park City and Jackson Hole. Rachel has served the community with Park City Rotary, Park City Institute, National Ability Center, Temple Har Shalom, and Utah Clean Energy

Lindsay Arnold: Lindsay has been with US Ski & Snowboard since 2009, managing large-scale international and domestic ski and snowboard events and working with local communities to stage them. She has been part of three Winter Olympic Games and is a member of the Alpine World Cup Committee for the International Ski Federation.

Spencer Byrne: A partner in All Seasons Adventures, Spencer began guiding in Park City in 2006. Spencer and Justin Brown manage one of the area’s elite guiding services, sharing a variety of adventures with visitors, striving to operate sustainably while positively impacting the town, residents, and other businesses.

Dr. Rob Harter: A nonprofit leader 26 years, since 2010, Rob has been Executive Director of the Christian Center Park City. A member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council and the Utah Advisory Committee for the US Global Leadership Coalition, Rob is Board Chair of the Utah Nonprofit Association and a Salt Lake Magazine “Hometown Hero.”

Aldy Milliken: Director of the Kimball Art Center, Aldy has directed art museums for 20 years in the U.S. and Sweden. He has served as Board President of Louisville’s Arts and Cultural Alliance and Kentuckians for the Arts. He focuses on local, regional, and international creatives in building Kimball Art Center programs that reflect community diversity.

Coleen Reardon: Vice President of Marketing for Deer Valley Resort since 1999, Coleen has been employed at Deer Valley for twenty-seven years, serving as the resort’s first Communications Manager. Coleen oversees the resort’s overall brand, including advertising and social media, in-kind and cash giving, and events and sponsorships.

Rhonda Sideris: Rhonda started Park City Lodging in 1984. Today, the company manages approximately 250 private residences and 13 HOAs and recently received the Shortyz international award for sustainable short-term vacation rentals. Rhonda is president of the Historic Main Street Alliance. She is a founding member of the Women’s Giving Fund and the Park City Area Lodging Association.

Melanie Welch: Melanie has been Director of Marketing for the Olympic Legacy Foundation since 2016, marketing World Cups and other events at the Foundation’s three venues. Previously, she served as the marketing manager for Utah Olympic Park. She has been on board of Peace House, the PR committee for Ski Utah and multiple Chamber MAC committees.

Diego Zegarra: The Community Impact Manager for the Park City Community Foundation, Diego has served on the boards of Big Brother Big Sister, Intermountain’s LiVe Well Center, KPCW Community Advisory Board, EATS Park City, the Park City Summit County Arts Council, as Board Chair of Immigrant Legal Services and the Advisory Board of Bright Futures.





I want to express deep gratitude for the service of our departing Board members. My only regret is not having more time with these talented individuals:

Beth Armstrong, People’s Health Clinic

Debbie Bump, Zions Bank

Calum Clark, Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation

Susie English, Deer Valley Resort

Joel Fine, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Scott House, Jans Ltd

Meredith Risley, Squatter’s Roadhouse Grill

Heleena Sideris, Park City Lodging, Inc.

Teri Whitney, Snow Flower Property Management

I am excited to be working with a re-energized Board and thankful for the service of our departing members. I also want to thank all who voted in June’s election. It’s going to be a dynamic year!

Jennifer Wesselhoff is president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau. She served for 13 years as president/CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, where she led development of Arizona’s first sustainable tourism plan. She is a certified destination management executive and a sustainability consultant, and loves skiing and hiking with new friends.