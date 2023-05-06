Learning to ski was a great equalizer

Park Record letters to the editor

It is a rush to the finish line for this year’s senior class — prom, senior prank and graduation. I graduated from Park City High School in 2021 and still remember talking with my classmates about what comes next after we walk across the stage in early June with diplomas in hand. My journey took me to the University of Utah where I am wrapping up my sophomore year. I attend on a full ride scholarship as a First Ascent scholar with plans to work as a consultant at Bain & Company when I graduate.

These accomplishments came not just from my own hard work, but also because of support I received from my mother Nancy, my teachers and importantly, the Get Out & Play (GO&P) learn-to-ski program that my mother signed me up for in elementary school. GO&P is a partnership between Park City Mountain through Vail Resorts EpicPromise and the Youth Sports Alliance. Every winter 500 kids from Park City, South Summit and Wasatch County elementary schools head to Park City Mountain and Canyons bases to spend the afternoon on the snow learning to ski and snowboard with Park City Mountain instructors.

Learning to ski through GO&P was a great equalizer. It didn’t matter where anyone came from or what someones’ background was — all of us on the bus shared that same common experience. But for someone like me – growing up in a family where my parents didn’t ski — it gave me the chance to feel more included with my friends. It gave us something else to talk about and do together.

The skills I learned at Park City Mountain go far beyond successfully executing pizza and french fries. I learned perseverance, confidence, teamwork, and the importance of getting back up again every time I fell — skills that transfer to the classroom and life. These skills put me on the path to taking honors math classes and an AP English class. They helped me earn the position of varsity cheer captain, in the sport I competed in for four years in high school.

Last year I joined the Youth Sports Alliance board because I believe in their mission. Time and time again it is proven that the skills learned through sports can help a child do better in life. I am proof. Giving every kid regardless of gender, ethnicity, income or cognitive/physical abilities the same opportunities open to me is something I am passionate about.

Thank you Park City Mountain and Youth Sports Alliance for giving me a foundation from which to pursue my dreams.

Sheccid Mejia Villanueva

Park City