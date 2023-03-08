Let’s not wipe out the cougars

Park Record letters to the editor

We have had some bad bills this year and I am exhausted after many emails and calls. I know cougars may not seem like a big issue, but I am hoping that people will spread the word and ask our governor to veto H.B. 469 as it will allow cougars to be hunted and trapped (extremely cruel) 365 days of the year, no tags needed, just a hunting license.

Their numbers are not well known. I have heard both 1,600 and 2,500. During the hunting season in 2021, 667 were killed. This bill in my opinion could wipe them out. The bill has some good points but must be vetoed with the good points being readdressed next year.

Jean Tabin

Park City