Let’s not wipe out the cougars
During the hunting season in 2021, 667 were killed
We have had some bad bills this year and I am exhausted after many emails and calls. I know cougars may not seem like a big issue, but I am hoping that people will spread the word and ask our governor to veto H.B. 469 as it will allow cougars to be hunted and trapped (extremely cruel) 365 days of the year, no tags needed, just a hunting license.
Their numbers are not well known. I have heard both 1,600 and 2,500. During the hunting season in 2021, 667 were killed. This bill in my opinion could wipe them out. The bill has some good points but must be vetoed with the good points being readdressed next year.
Jean Tabin
Park City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.