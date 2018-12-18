Letter: Bipartisan bill is chance for course correction on climate change

Course correction

Editor:

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report has given the world its latest warning about inaction and it is not good. Yet, many of us including most of our political leaders are content to worry about something else. I think it is because they do not like the proposed solutions. However, there is now legislation proposed in Congress that should attract their support. H.R 7173, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, is a bipartisan bill that will be effective in bringing down carbon emissions by putting a fee on carbon and giving citizens a dividend with the money raised without the government keeping any of it! Co-sponsored by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL), Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), and Rep. Dave Trott (R-MI), this bill will correct the failure of the market which allows us to pollute our air for free. This will be good for our health and our economy. I asked that our members of Utah's congressional delegation cosponsor and work to pass this much needed action.

Scott Leckman

Citizens' Climate Education board of directors chairman