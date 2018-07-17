Letter: Climate situation is becoming more dire

Climate situation is becoming more dire

Editor:

Blue green algae bloom is starting to appear in some Utah lakes. Forest fires are burning in multiple numbers and Utah us surrounded by fire in other western states. For over the past week, spent smoke from forest fires foul the air in Park City and the temperature is way above average.

Denying or ignoring climate chance is similar to the frog sitting in a cauldron of slowly heating water. He accustoms himself to the gradual increase in temperature, without response, and it kills him.

Paul Kimball

Park City