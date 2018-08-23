Letter: Court conditions not optimal for pickleball

Court conditions put players in a pickle

The first thing I tend to get when I mention pickleball is: What the heck is that?!?

I was introduced to the sport about a year ago by a friend who is a highly competitive player with a ranking of 4.5. I got started with the round-robin style of play that happens at the PC MARC. There are four permanent courts there, though there is an issue with the width of the fences. They're too narrow — but at least they are permanent courts.

Since this summer I've purchased a quality paddle and started playing on a near daily basis at the Willow Creek courts, the ones that were recently highlighted in an article here in The Park Record. Right now we easily get six to eight courts worth of people playing and waiting to play any given morning. Where we currently make use of two tennis courts that are rarely ever used for tennis to create four pickleball courts.

The current problem is these are not permanent pickleball courts. So we have the same confusing lines that the rare tennis players complain about. Due to this, the lines have the pickleball setup offset way too close to the fence. This puts the fence-side players at a disadvantage in a game. I know all too well, being that I hit the fence every game I play fence-side.

In the effort to balance the situation between tennis and pickleball players, as there is clearly a large ratio of pickleball players to tennis players in Willow Creek, it would behoove Basin Rec to re-appropriate the current tennis courts that have pickleball lines and turn them into eight full-sized permanent pickleball courts. As the current space would allow for this to happen.

Why Park City isn't being more forthcoming about the growing popularity of the sport here in town is disappointing.

Jody Whitesides

Park City