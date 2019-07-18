Letter: Employers must be part of solution to Park City traffic

Step it up, employers

Dear Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company and all other employers in Park City:

The solution to traffic is in your grasp.

I worked for a large employer in Washington state, which has some of the worst traffic in the nation, and they had skin in the game and knew it. They incentivized us (cafe credits, merchandise credits, gift card credits) to partake in ride sharing. AND IT WORKED! They not only provided us with van-pools, but other commuter options as well as encouraging mass transit and carpooling.

In Park City, there is a huge lot that sits vacant for the most part. The Richardson Flat park-and-ride could be utilized and improved, security-guard monitored, a coffee or food truck could open, with nice bathrooms installed to help service the employees who might wish to park and shuttle in. I’m sure the employees would love to have a coffee and a bagel on the way to work while someone else drives them in from the “employee lot” like at the airport.

We all can agree widening S.R. 248 will create more problems than it solves. Federal dollars could invest in a Road Zipper Barrier System and staffing, like in Hawaii and other states, to help move a row of dividers and increase the flow during peak times on S.R. 224 and S.R. 248.

Employers should step it up and be part of the solution reward employees for caring and participating. Resorts and tour companies, offer discounts for people opting out of renting cars when vacationing here.

Summit County and Park City should also consider limiting ride-hailing cars. This influx creates more traffic chaos, especially during holidays and special events. It makes no sense, nor is it fair that you tell me I should avoid driving on certain peak days … yet we welcome hundreds of Lyft and Uber drivers.

Michelle Kerby

Snyderville Basin