Letter: Enjoy a period of minimal sun spot activity
Enjoy the next few years
Editor:
According to NASA, we are entering a period of minimal sunspot activity, which occurs around every 11 years. During minimal sunspot activity, our thermosphere cools and shrinks, which allows more heat to escape into space. This, in turn, tends to lower our surface temperatures, so we can expect cooler weather for the next few years. Enjoy.
Thomas Hurd
Park City
Letters
Guest editorial: Vail Resorts CEO says addressing mental health is critical in mountain communities
Rob Katz says mountain communities can work together to remedy the lack of mental health resources in resort towns.