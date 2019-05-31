 Letter: Enjoy a period of minimal sun spot activity | ParkRecord.com

Letter: Enjoy a period of minimal sun spot activity

Opinion | May 31, 2019

Enjoy the next few years

Editor:
According to NASA, we are entering a period of minimal sunspot activity, which occurs around every 11 years. During minimal sunspot activity, our thermosphere cools and shrinks, which allows more heat to escape into space. This, in turn, tends to lower our surface temperatures, so we can expect cooler weather for the next few years. Enjoy.

Thomas Hurd
Park City

