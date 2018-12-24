Letter: On the roads, Park City has an attitude problem

Solution to a problem

Editor:

Ba Humbug! Is it just me or has the attitude of our Park City community gone to a level where we just ignore stop lights, stop signs, and speed limits? So many times, as I wait for a stop light to change, I see one or two cars speed up to run through their red light. Stop signs seem to be used as though they are YIELD signs. I believe as a community we need to address this problem and advocate for traffic safety cameras to be installed at major intersections especially along S.R. 224 and S.R 248. The following article highlights several factors about the use of cameras https://www.iihs.org/iihs/topics/t/red-light-running/topicoverview. It is time for Park City to step up for cameras at intersections like we have done for making our city GREEN.

Frank Furr

Park City