Letter: Students should chase their dreams
April 15, 2018
Students should chase their dreams
Editor:
I was disheartened reading the article about Treasure Mountain Junior High's Reality Town activity. I was an eighth grader at Treasure Mountain 2008-2009 and remember participating in Reality Town. However, the takeaway described by the students in this article seemed to be the fear of having an inadequate paycheck, rather than the possibility of being financially successful in life.
One student aspired to be an agricultural scientist, but now was reconsidering that career and whether or not she wants to have children. Agricultural science is a respectable and valuable career path, and I hate to think that she may abandon it. Two other students interviewed wanted to be a psychologist and a cameraman. Again, those students' comments were focused on the lack of money. It might be true that these careers don't pay as much as others, but that doesn't make them less valuable pursuits. The world needs agricultural scientists, psychologists, and cameramen.
There is something to be said for having a stable career, family planning, and other forms of financial responsibility that Reality Town aims to teach. I agree that students should have realistic expectations of what they from their life, but they should be encouraged to value other aspects of their career as well, such as self-fulfillment and contributing to society.
Ingrid Jorgensen Park City
Trending In: Opinion
- Tom Clyde: I-80’s noise problem could be worse. It could be musical.
- Letters: Youth Sports Alliance grateful for community’s support of Olympians
- Editorial: Park City marchers are right — science should not be up for political debate
- Amy Roberts: Rainy days are reminders of my unmindfulness
- Jay Meehan: Media massages
Trending Sitewide
- Park City police patrol Old Town street, site of confrontation
- Sheriff’s Report: Woman arrested for intoxication at Sheldon Richins Building
- Ikon Pass could increase skier days in Park City and beyond
- Entrepreneur suggests solution to Park City housing crisis with container homes
- As Summit County changes, farmers and ranchers persevere to keep lifestyle alive